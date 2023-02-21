Canadian currency cash money

The Ontario government is trying out a basic income program later this year and is asking the public for their ideas. 

 Courtesy CBC

Inflation in Canada rose 5.9% year over year in January, following a 6.3% gain in December, according to a data released by Statistics Canada. 

Prices for cellphone services and passenger vehicles contributed the most to the deceleration in the inflation rate, according to the Tuesday data. The data said mortgage interest costs and food prices continued to rise. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

The cheapest butter I could find was $5.49/lb at Costco in Nisku. Even Costco prices are climbing, and products are shrinking, I was having a conversation with a young father about higher prices and less product. It's sad that we have to shop with a calculator in 1 hand, and the budget, and lastly the shopping list in the other. Perhaps Justin and Jagmeet could get their fingers out of my wallet and push the darned cart.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Grocery prices haven't come down. The Carbon Tax has driven up the price of everything unless it's groceries or other stuff that can be emailed to consumers. Just being being sarcastic. I blame the our Fascist Dictator Turdeau and the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition for inflation.

Report Add Reply

