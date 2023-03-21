New figures released by Statistics Canada (StatCan) show Canada’s annual pace of inflation in Canada in February had the most rapid slowdown for nearly two years.
February’s consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.2%, the lowest level since January 2022 and down from 5.9% in January 2023.
“April 2020 was the last time the inflation rate fell so decisively, with February’s decline in price growth bringing it close to last January’s figure of 5.1%,” reports Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP).
In its report, StatCan said: “The main reason for last month’s slower rate was the fact that prices had spiked at the same time last year, as the global economy was rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
An RBC Economics report attributes a lot of the decline to lower energy prices, down .6% year-over-year basis for the first time in two years, based gasoline prices falling 4.7%.
“Food inflation eased slightly in February, to 9.7% after hovering at just over 10% for almost two quarters,” says RBC. “Year-over-year growth in grocery prices and dining expenses both eased. Excluding food and energy related components, ‘core’ CPI slowed to 4.8% year over year thanks to lower inflation for home and car-buying related expenses.”
“Offsetting some of that easing was firmer inflation for mortgage interest expenses (+23.9%), which continued to surge following earlier increases in interest rates.”
The inflation rate is still too high by the Bank of Canada’s measure and no doubt by the measure of Canadians, says RBC.
“Elevated inflation rates continue to strain the cost of living for Canadian households. But the scope of price pressures has, on balance, continued to narrow (and) improve,” says RBC. “Our own CPI diffusion index showed fewer goods and services were impacted by abnormally high inflation in February. The Bank of Canada’s preferred core measures, CPI trim and median, grew at an average of 3.5% annualized rate over the last three months, still above the 2% inflation target but way down from peak levels closer to 8% last year.”
The inflation news will influence the Bank of Canada’s rate decision in April, says RBC.
“The Bank of Canada set a relatively high bar to restart interest rate hikes after foregoing an increase in the overnight rate for the first time in a year in March (and) recent financial market turmoil has, if anything, raised that bar higher,” it says. “In the March policy statement, the bank reiterated their expectations for CPI inflation to slow to around 3% in the middle of this year.”
“We continue to expect that slowing consumer spending will further ease price pressures ahead, weakening the economic backdrop while keeping the bank on the sideline until the end of 2023.”
(3) comments
So . . . Costs are still increasing in Canada . . . but at only 5% . . . in the mind of a Lieberal that's winning . . . lol
Mainly because oil went down.
not at the pumps...
