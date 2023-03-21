Inflation

 Courtesy USA Today

New figures released by Statistics Canada (StatCan) show Canada’s annual pace of inflation in Canada in February had the most rapid slowdown for nearly two years.

February’s consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.2%, the lowest level since January 2022 and down from 5.9% in January 2023.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

So . . . Costs are still increasing in Canada . . . but at only 5% . . . in the mind of a Lieberal that's winning . . . lol

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Mainly because oil went down.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

not at the pumps...

Report Add Reply

