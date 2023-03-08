A showdown between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Parliament over the investigation of foreign agents could start Wednesday. The House Affairs committee wants an independent inquiry into foreign election interference, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“The report, stay tuned, it will be presented in the House if everything goes well,” said Liberal MP Bardish Chagger (Waterloo, ON), chair of the House Affairs committee.
“I take my role very seriously. That report will be presented.”
The report states cabinet must “launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system, including, but not limited to allegations of interference in general elections by foreign governments.”
It adds the inquiry must also “investigate abuse of diaspora groups by hostile foreign governments” and that any appointee named to head the inquiry “be selected by unanimous agreement” of Liberal, Conservative, Bloc Québécois, and New Democrat House leaders.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told the media Trudeau “wants a secret process, we want an open process. He wants to control it, we want it to be independent from him.”
Bloc MP Alain Therrien (La Prairie, Que.) Tuesday called the issue a test for Parliament.
“If we can’t assess the integrity of our elections in a transparent way, honestly, we’re in big trouble,” said Therrien. “We’re straying into banana republic territory here — with all due respect to bananas.”
Bloc MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau (Laurentides-Labelle, Que.) told the House Affairs committee her constituents were outraged by allegations Chinese Communist Party agents interfered in the 2019 and 2021 campaigns.
“People in my riding are calling me daily,” said Gaudreau. “People believe the government is afraid.”
“People are saying to me, ‘What the heck, what is happening now with the government?’” said Gaudreau.
“I am not the only person embarrassed by all of this. We want to save our democracy.”
“We must take action. We cannot sit here and not take action when Canadians are saying to us very clearly, ‘We don’t believe these systems are strong enough; we don’t believe the government is being transparent; we want action and we want answers,’” said New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC).
Blaney’s riding is home to the Royal Canadian Airforce Wing 19 air base in Comox, BC.
“I will do my job,” said Blaney.
“People are called on in my community to serve this country and I take that very seriously. Their lives are literally on the line when we ask them to do that. Let’s have a public inquiry.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Waste of tie, just like the Emergency Act review.
Take any CanadinChinese electronic voting machines, melt down and turn them into prison bars.
