Pierre Poilievre and Trudeau
Office of the Prime Minister Adam Scotti

A showdown between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Parliament over the investigation of foreign agents could start Wednesday. The House Affairs committee wants an independent inquiry into foreign election interference, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The report, stay tuned, it will be presented in the House if everything goes well,” said Liberal MP Bardish Chagger (Waterloo, ON), chair of the House Affairs committee. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Waste of tie, just like the Emergency Act review.

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

Take any CanadinChinese electronic voting machines, melt down and turn them into prison bars.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.