The new interim ethics commissioner is raising conflict of interest issues because she's related to a Liberal cabinet minister.
On Tuesday, the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner’s Office announced Martine Richard as the interim ethics commissioner for six months.
Since 2013, Richard served as general counsel in the ethics office and a senior general counsel since 2015.
Richard replaces former ethics commissioner Mario Dion, who retired February 21.
Conservative ethics critic MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON) questioned the appointment of Richard because of the family connection to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, NB) due to Richard being the sister of LeBlanc’s wife, Jolene Richard.
“This is a cabinet of serial law-breakers, and now they’ve got an inside woman working at the ethics commissioner’s office. How can Canadians have confidence in the officers of Parliament if these guys are stacking the deck?” said Barrett in the House.
“The Conservatives never appointed family members to serve in the ethics commissioner’s office because they wanted Canadians to have confidence in their public institutions, unlike this serial law-breaking prime minister, twice found guilty of breaking ethics laws, and his intergovernmental affairs minister, who now has his sister-in-law who is going to make sure that there’s no more guilty findings for these Liberals.”
Liberal Government House Leader Mark Holland (Ajax, ON) defended Richard and said she was hired during former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper's administration.
“It makes absolute and complete logical sense that [Richard] would be acting on an interim capacity … and the member, of course, would be aware that an ethical screen always exists to ensure no such conflict occurs,” said Holland in the House.
“Questioning their credibility, attacking them that way, those kinds of conspiracy theories have a place on Reddit. I’m not sure they have a place in this Chamber.”
NDP ethics critic MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON) said Richard’s time as interim ethics commissioner would be overshadowed by the “ensuing conversations and coverage.”
“We’re in a moment right now where we’re trying to restore trust in our institutions, and I would say that trust is very fragile. People are fairly cynical. They view there being a revolving door with the Liberal government and they’re insiders and connected friends,” said Green.
“I would like to think that in the public service, there could have been other qualified candidates that would have been less controversial.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
