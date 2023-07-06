Moms baby bump goes viral

Michella Meier-Morsi from Copenhagen Denmark.

 Photo Credit: Michella Meier-Morsi Instagram

Millions are in disbelief after a mom showed what her belly looked like online while she was pregnant with triplets.

Michella Meier-Morsi, from Copenhagen Denmark, gave birth to triplet boys, Charles, Theodore and Gabriel, 17 months ago, but a video of her 'baby bump' when she was pregnant has people's jaws dropping, leaving them speechless, all over the world.

Meier-Morsi family

Meier-Morsi family.
Meier-Morsi's bump goes viral

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Leonidas
Leonidas

I think I saw something like that in a deep space movie a few decades ago... [beam]

Beautiful family though!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

God bless women and mothers.

Report Add Reply

