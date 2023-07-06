Millions are in disbelief after a mom showed what her belly looked like online while she was pregnant with triplets.
Michella Meier-Morsi, from Copenhagen Denmark, gave birth to triplet boys, Charles, Theodore and Gabriel, 17 months ago, but a video of her 'baby bump' when she was pregnant has people's jaws dropping, leaving them speechless, all over the world.
Meier-Morsi already had twins before she gave birth to the triplets.
She was posting videos of her 'chaotic' life with twins and triplets online and decided to share a throwback clip of her pregnant with her sons.
The video went viral and quickly racked up a whopping 126 million views.
In the video, her pregnant belly protruded straight out instead of the conventional up and down which left some pondering if they ever want to have children. Her belly in the video was purple and bruised in the weeks leading up to the birth of her sons.
The mom currently has 548,000 followers on Instagram and has posted many pictures of her family, while also showing her belly weeks before the boys were born, then her holding them as babies and now as toddlers.
She said on one of the posts that they were grown in a 'blink' and she's left feeling a little 'sad' as the time has gone 'absurdly fast.'
"I can really feel the difference from day to day, even if I am with them all the time,' she said in one post.
'I love it! I enjoy every single second. But I also get a little sad. Because it's going a little too fast and I miss my babies."
I think I saw something like that in a deep space movie a few decades ago... [beam]
Beautiful family though!
God bless women and mothers.
