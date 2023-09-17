New research reveals the ten celebrities with the most expensive yachts, with American businessman and media mogul David Geffen cruising into top spot with the most expensive private boat.
Sailing in second place is Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon.
The data, compiled by Ritzy Charters, Yacht Charter experts, details the cost, name and stat sheet of each yacht.
Geffen's yacht, named The Rising Sun, is worth US$590 million* while Bezos’ Y721 superyacht, Koru, cost a reported $500 million.
Jackie Chan, Giorgio Armani, Sir Elton John and Puff Daddy also float in the top 10.
“Luxury yachts are more than just a symbol of wealth,” a spokesperson for Ritzy Charters said. “They not only provide incredibly gorgeous views but a level of privacy to those onboard.”
“Privacy is a huge part of the experience of a superyacht, which is why celebrities are drawn to spending large sums of money on owning their own. It offers them a sense of seclusion that is so secret and respected, far away from paparazzi and the public eye.”
“From how they were designed, crafted and produced, it is widely appreciated how beautiful and unique some of the most expensive yachts on our world's oceans are and just how much they cost,” the spokesperson added.
David Geffen: The Rising Sun, $590 million
Acquired by Geffen from Larry Ellison in 2010, the vessel measures 138 metres long and travels at a maximum speed of 30 knots. It has 82 rooms, can hold 18 guests and 55 crew, and has a basketball court, wine cellar,and cinema.
Jeff Bezos: Koru, $500 million
Bezos’ 127-metre boat is the largest existing sailing yacht. It can accommodate 18 guests and 40 crew, has a swimming pool and was inspired by Māori art. The name Koru symbolizes strength, new life and peace.
Diane von Furstenberg: Eos, $200 Million
Belgian fashion designer Von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller’s superyacht, Eos, places third on the list. It measures 93 metres and can go 16.5 knots. It accommodates 14 people, has a glass staircase, jacuzzi, and a statue of Diane von Furstenberg herself.
Steve and Laurene Jobs: Venus, $120 Million
In fourth place is the superyacht of the widow of Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell. Designed by Phillippe Stark, the vessel measures 78 metres and can travel up to 18 knots. It features floor-to-ceiling windows, can accommodate 12 guests and 22 crew and costs between $10 million and $15 million annually to run.
Sean Combs, a.k.a Puff Daddy: The Maraya, $65 million
In fifth place is Puff Daddy’s vessel, which he acquired in 2012. It measures 54 metres long and is available for private charters at a price of $300,000 a week. It holds 12 guests, employs a personal chef, and has a jacuzzi.
Giorgio Armani: Main, $64 million
The iconic fashion designer is close on Puff Daddy’s keels with his yacht, which was built in 2008. It measures 65 metres long, holds 14 guests and 14 crew, and was designed by Italian yacht-builder, Codecasa, with Armani designing the luxurious interior.
“With this new collaboration, I have extended my idea of furnishing and decor to the nautical world, in which, just as in fashion, aesthetics and functionality come together in a natural and elegant style,” said Armani.
Jackie Chan: Jinlong 4601, $46 million
The action star’s yacht, commissioned from China shipyard, Jinlong, measures 46.5 metres long. Designed by Dutch firm Mulder Design, the vessel travels at 12 knots, is made of aluminum and finished in white, monochromatic paint with black finishing.
Sir Elton John: Wabi Sabi, $29.1 million.
The English super star had his superyacht built by American builder Westport in a shipyard based in Washington. John himself oversaw the specifications while Donald Starkey designed the vessel. It holds 18 guests, travels at 15 knots, and has reportedly been spotted in several remote locations around the world.
Tiger Woods: Privacy, $29 million
The professional golfer’s yacht measures 47 metres and has three decks made of fiberglass. It holds 10 guests and nine crew while cruising at 16 knots, a jacuzzi and is equipped for scuba divers.
JK Rowling: Amphitrite, $22.9 million.
JK Rowling and her husband Neil Murray round out the list with their luxury yacht, which was previously owned by Johnny Depp and still boasts its decor designed by its previous owner. It measures 17 metres long and can be chartered for $130,000 a week. It also happens to be on sale.
*all values in US dollars
