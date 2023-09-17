New research reveals the ten celebrities with the most expensive yachts, with American businessman and media mogul David Geffen cruising into top spot with the most expensive private boat.

Sailing in second place is Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon. 

David Geffen: The Rising Sun

The Rising Sun, largest privately owned yacht in the world, in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.
Jeff Bezos: Koru

Diane von Furstenberg: Eos

Steve and Laurene Jobs: Venus

Sean Combs, a.k.a Puff Daddy: The Maraya

Giorgio Armani: Main

Jackie Chan: Jinlong 4601

Sir Elton John: Wabi Sabi

Tiger Woods: Privacy

J.K Rowling: Amphitrite

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

