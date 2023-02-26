EPS officer ground and pound

"An altercation took place, and when attempting to arrest the male, use of force occurred," EPS media relations said.

A video of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer is circulating online that shows him pounding a suspect's head into the concrete during an altercation.

On Wednesday around midnight, EPS officers observed a vehicle driving erratically in a residential neighbourhood in the area of 106 Avenue and 92 Street.

An altercation occurs, the officer tees off with four hard punches to the man's face before he falls.

(4) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Seems rather excessive. Three years ago I would have said “probably justified.” Today, just another example of the bully goons I saw during Covid and the trucker convoy.

PersonOne
PersonOne

All that for outstanding traffic summons? Looks like officer just lost his temper

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Edmonton's Gestapo in fine form.

fpenner
fpenner

Thanks goodness there is video evidence. Anytime anyone is involved with a cop always record it on video. Video doesn’t lie.

