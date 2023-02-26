A video of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer is circulating online that shows him pounding a suspect's head into the concrete during an altercation.
On Wednesday around midnight, EPS officers observed a vehicle driving erratically in a residential neighbourhood in the area of 106 Avenue and 92 Street.
Officers followed the vehicle to the area of 87 Street and 106 Avenue, where they attempted to arrest the 18-year-old male driver.
"An altercation took place, and when attempting to arrest the male, use of force occurred," EPS media relations said.
The video shows the officer in an underground parking lot attempting to arrest the man. An altercation occurs, the officer tees off with four hard punches to the man's face before the suspect falls. Once on the ground, the officer takes his back and delivers four hard punches to the back of the man's head, pounding it into the pavement.
There's visible blood on the ground in the video.
The man was later released on an appearance notice with two charges and a number of traffic summons.
On Friday, the EPS became aware of a video of the arrest.
"Out of an abundance of caution and the importance of reassuring both the public and police that an independent third party review will be done of the incident, the Director of Law Enforcement (DLE) was notified," the EPS said.
The DLE directed ASIRT to lead the investigation into this incident.
(4) comments
Seems rather excessive. Three years ago I would have said “probably justified.” Today, just another example of the bully goons I saw during Covid and the trucker convoy.
All that for outstanding traffic summons? Looks like officer just lost his temper
Edmonton's Gestapo in fine form.
Thanks goodness there is video evidence. Anytime anyone is involved with a cop always record it on video. Video doesn’t lie.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.