The House Affairs committee will investigate Chinese subterfuge against MPs following a unanimous vote in the Commons for full hearings.
One Senator expressed dissatisfaction with the “innuendos” made against the prime minister, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Innuendos, insinuations and assertions that are not based on fact, to say nothing of imputations of lack of integrity, do a disservice both to this chamber and to the institutions our Constitution has put in place for all our benefit and that we are sworn and summoned to uphold,” said Sen. Marc Gold (QC), government representative in the Senate.
The Commons ordered by a 319-0 vote that the House Affairs committee investigate an “intimidation campaign” against Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) by a member of China’s consulate in Toronto.
On Monday, Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei was expelled from Canada due to harassment allegations of Chong's family members in Hong Kong.
“We cannot be cowed,” said Chong.
“We cannot be intimidated by these threats. We have to stand up for the fundamental principles and values that underpin this country and its institutions.”
“Government has failed in its responsibility to protect the safety and security of Canadians, to protect the safety and security of members of the House and their families,” said Chong.
Chong said he was not alerted to Chinese threats in a July 20, 2021, memo that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service sent to the Prime Minister's Office.
“We are at the point where we have to request a special decision from the House to recognize that a sitting member of the House has been intimidated,” said Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure (Trois-Rivières, QC).
“That is something. We are talking about a direct attack on democracy. That is where we are.”
“I do not think we should tolerate the intolerable,” said Villemure.
“We need to stand up, appreciate the value of our system and our democracy and protect it.”
New Democrat MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, BC) stated that investigating Chinese interference targeting politicians is necessary.
“We are talking about an act of aggression against our democracy,” Julian told the Commons.
“If one member is targeted, we are all targeted by these actions.”
The expulsion of the Chinese agent Monday was the first in Canada since four Russian diplomats were ordered out of the country in 2018.
Cabinet to date has not explained why it only confirmed the 2021 memo detailing threats against MP Chong once the document was leaked to the Globe and Mail on May 1.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
