Irish music legend Sinead O'Connor dead at age 56

Jul 26, 2023

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56.

O'Connor had the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards with a cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U.

The Dublin performer released 10 studio albums over her career.

O'Connor was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards earlier this year.

She received a standing ovation for the award. She then dedicated the award to "Each and every member of Ireland's refugee community."

O'Connor suffered from mental health issues for years until her death.

"It comes a year after the mother-of-four's son Shane, 17, took his own life in January 2022 after escaping hospital while on suicide watch," the Daily Mail reported.

"The musician, who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018 when she converted to Islam, said at the time he was 'the light of her life.'"

In her last Twitter post, O'Connor posted a photo of her son and said, "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul."

O'Connor is survived by three children.

A cause of death hasn't been released.
