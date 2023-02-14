If you're looking for something different to do this Valentine’s Day, the Saskatchewan Science Centre (SSC) is hosting a “Covalent Bonding” night featuring a drag queen and other adult entertainment.
The SSC is hosting this event because “it’s going to be an educational and fun night, and a fantastic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day by meeting new people, hanging out with friends or celebrating with the love of your life (no matter who that is).”
The SSC describes its “Adult Science Nights” (ASN) as a way “to explore science in new and interesting ways. During Adult Science Nights, we also offer alcoholic beverages and more advanced science demonstrations and activities.”
The purpose of the SSC hosting ASNs is “to showcase that science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) are accessible to everyone in our space, and we hope to create an environment that is welcoming to all people.”
However, the SSC said it is important to be inclusive of all people.
“As a Science Centre, it is important that we are a safe place, both physically and psychologically, to have important conversations, whether they are around vaccine safety, racism, and more,” reads the SSC event page.
"One of the goals of Covalent Bonding is to embrace inclusion for all people, including those who identify as LGBTQ+.”
The event is hosted by Chelazon Leroux from Canada’s Drag Race, a Two-Spirit Dene First Nations multidisciplinary artist and drag queen.
Leroux “uses her indigenous identity as the foundation for her creative works, which include drag, stand-up comedy, and social media content creation.”
The SSC describes drag as a “gender-bending art form” where a person dresses up in clothing and makeup of the opposite sex to entertain.
“While drag’s main purpose has been for drag performance and entertainment, it is also used as self-expression and a celebration of LGBTQ+ pride,” reads the SSC event page.
“A typical drag show will include lip-syncing or dance, and performers often have elaborate clothing, hair, and makeup.”
Some of the events for the evening include learning “about lubricants, viscosity, and friction, explore dry ice, air pressure, and vortices, dissect cow hearts, and explore the magic of liquid nitrogen ice cream.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Now every event known to man is a drag opportunity? Coming soon "drag night" at the Calgary Saddledome. Jhoti Gonedick will love it!!
It’s disturbing how many pedophiles are out there!
And the WOKE sickness continues....no science involved
