SSC ASN Covalent Bonding Feb 14 2023
Image courtesy of the Sask Science Centre

If you're looking for something different to do this Valentine’s Day, the Saskatchewan Science Centre (SSC) is hosting a “Covalent Bonding” night featuring a drag queen and other adult entertainment.

The SSC is hosting this event because “it’s going to be an educational and fun night, and a fantastic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day by meeting new people, hanging out with friends or celebrating with the love of your life (no matter who that is).”

Sask Science Centre

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

G K
G K

Now every event known to man is a drag opportunity? Coming soon "drag night" at the Calgary Saddledome. Jhoti Gonedick will love it!!

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

It’s disturbing how many pedophiles are out there!

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

And the WOKE sickness continues....no science involved

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.