Israeli ‘concept paper’ suggests moving Gaza civilians to Egypt, Canada as possible final destination

An Israeli government ministry has put together a ‘concept paper’ that suggests moving the 2.3 million people from the Gaza Strip to Egypt's Sinai peninsula, with Canada as a possible final destination for the Palestinian refugees. This idea has led to criticism from Palestinians and Egypt.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office downplayed the report prepared by the Intelligence Ministry, referring to it as a “hypothetical exercise” or a "concept paper.""We are against transfer to any place, in any form, and we consider it a red line that we will not allow to be crossed," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. "What happened in 1948 will not be allowed to happen again.”Rudeineh stated a large-scale displacement would be "tantamount to declaring a new war."Since Israel went to war with Hamas after the October 7 terrorist attack, more than 8,000 Palestinians have died.The document is dated October 13, which is six days after Hamas militants carried out the terrorist attack in which they killed more than 1,400 people in southern Israel and took more than 240 people hostage.Sicha Mekomit, a local Israeli news site, first published the report.The Intelligence Ministry report offered three alternatives “to effect a significant change in the civilian reality in the Gaza Strip in light of the Hamas crimes that led to the Sword of Iron War.”The report considers this option the most favourable for Israel's security.The report suggests relocating the civilian population of Gaza to temporary tent cities in northern Sinai and establishing permanent cities, along with the creation of a humanitarian corridor.To prevent the displaced Palestinians from returning, a security zone would be set up within Israel.The report did not provide information about the future of Gaza once its population is relocated.Throughout the recent conflict, Egypt has consistently expressed its reluctance to accept Palestinian refugees.Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi stated a large influx of refugees from Gaza could undermine the Palestinian nationalist cause.El-Sissi also pointed out such an influx could pose the risk of bringing militants into the Sinai region, potentially leading to attacks on Israel and it would endanger the countries 1979 peace treaty. El-Sissi suggested Israel could temporarily relocate Palestinians in its Negev Desert region, which is next to the Gaza Strip, until the end of Israel’s military operations.