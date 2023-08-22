Covid vaccination
Courtesy of CBC

Even as mask requirements are being wound down in this country, several US corporations and universities are extending or reintroducing them in response to new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Hollywood film studio, Lionsgate, is the latest to reintroduce a requirement to wear medical grade masks for half of its employees at its Los Angeles headquarters. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(10) comments

JGL
JGL

Stop it. What an insult to human intelligence.

Nothing is back. Colds and flu never went anywhere, never will.

Label them what ever you like. Personally I like the new BS-24-7.

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is such BS . . . why is it happening?

2024 is an Election Year in the USA . . . are the Demokkkrats planning another massive Fraud?

Failing that it could be Nuclear War by next Spring . . .

Anyone aware just how bad thing are in Ukraine?

Colonel Douglas Macgregor tells us why the Ukraine war must end now

https://canadafreepress.com/article/into-the-abyss-colonel-douglas-macgregor-tells-us-why-the-ukraine-war-must-end-now

Big10-4
Big10-4

BS 24/7 Variant.

oulananj
oulananj

They can all go to hell

PersonOne
PersonOne

Everyone that know of who took vaccines got Covid

Taz
Taz

Do Not Comply or it will never end!

larryjohncharles
larryjohncharles

They know that masks don't work, but they are a symbol for virtue signaling that is very important.

https://www.cochrane.org/CD006207/ARI_do-physical-measures-such-hand-washing-or-wearing-masks-stop-or-slow-down-spread-respiratory-viruses

YYC 007
YYC 007

85% of you will comply like last time if this comes to Canada. Now go get your next booster shot like the good little obedient citizens you are.

gporter
gporter

I was so disappointed in how people just bowed down last time. I didn't realize how far down the communist/fascist road we were.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nope not gonna do that again. Any company demanding I wear a mask will get no more of my business or money.’

