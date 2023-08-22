Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Even as mask requirements are being wound down in this country, several US corporations and universities are extending or reintroducing them in response to new COVID-19 outbreaks.
Hollywood film studio, Lionsgate, is the latest to reintroduce a requirement to wear medical grade masks for half of its employees at its Los Angeles headquarters.
The new rules apply “except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace” according to an internal memo.
The company is also requiring employees to perform daily self screenings and stay home if they have shown symptoms or travelled internationally. It is also supplying test kits in response the latest outbreak of COVID variant BA.2.86.
Los Angeles County, which ended its COVID-19 state of emergency in March, has experienced outbreaks at Warner Bros., the set of Fox’s The Masked Singer and following pop-star Taylor Swift’s string of concerts there.
Almost half a million people attended Swift’s run of shows over six nights.
Last week, the LA County Department of Public Health reported an average of 333 cases per day and 1.7 deaths for the period ending Aug. 9. More troubling, the concentration of virus in wastewater has doubled to 19% of samples from 10% on July 19, although it said the numbers remain low compared to the height of the pandemic.
Also on Tuesday, Morris Brown College in Atlanta reinstated mask requirements for all students and campus employees for at least the next two weeks. Also included are requirements for social distancing and a ban on large gatherings.
Health Canada said it would be monitoring the situation after the World Health Organization added it, along with EG.5, to its list of concerns. No cases of BA.2.86 have been detected in Canada — and only a dozen had been confirmed in the US, Denmark, the UK and Israel
“Public Health Agency of Canada scientists, along with national and international experts, are actively monitoring and evaluating BA.2.86 lineages and their associated studies,” it said in a statement On Friday. “There have been no detections of the BA.2.86 lineage in Canada.”
But Saskatchewan did report 21 cases of EG.5 last Thursday — including three at long-term health care facilities in Regina and Saskatoon — along with two new deaths.
Government officials blamed waning vaccination rates along with new mutations in the virus.
According to Health Canada data, 84% of the population five years and older — 75% in Alberta — had received at least two jabs as of June 23.
But only 5.7% had received a booster. That number was lowest in Alberta, where only 1.9% had received the supplemental dose, compared to 4.2% in Saskatchewan and 11.1% in British Columbia.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(10) comments
Stop it. What an insult to human intelligence.
Nothing is back. Colds and flu never went anywhere, never will.
Label them what ever you like. Personally I like the new BS-24-7.
This is such BS . . . why is it happening?
2024 is an Election Year in the USA . . . are the Demokkkrats planning another massive Fraud?
Failing that it could be Nuclear War by next Spring . . .
Anyone aware just how bad thing are in Ukraine?
Colonel Douglas Macgregor tells us why the Ukraine war must end now
https://canadafreepress.com/article/into-the-abyss-colonel-douglas-macgregor-tells-us-why-the-ukraine-war-must-end-now
BS 24/7 Variant.
They can all go to hell
Everyone that know of who took vaccines got Covid
Do Not Comply or it will never end!
They know that masks don't work, but they are a symbol for virtue signaling that is very important.
https://www.cochrane.org/CD006207/ARI_do-physical-measures-such-hand-washing-or-wearing-masks-stop-or-slow-down-spread-respiratory-viruses
85% of you will comply like last time if this comes to Canada. Now go get your next booster shot like the good little obedient citizens you are.
I was so disappointed in how people just bowed down last time. I didn't realize how far down the communist/fascist road we were.
Nope not gonna do that again. Any company demanding I wear a mask will get no more of my business or money.’
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.