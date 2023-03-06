Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that women will be the “first victims” of the transgender movement as women’s rights slowly get replaced by transgender ideology “to the detriment of women.”
Meloni told Grazia, an Italian women’s magazine, the idea of gender as a social construct that is “fluid” is a danger to women’s rights and there are two biological sexes.
“Today, the unilateral right to proclaim oneself a woman or a man is being claimed, beyond any path … surgical, pharmacological, or even administrative,” said Meloni.
“Male and female are rooted in the body, and this is an incontrovertible fact.”
Meloni warned that gender ideology infringes on women’s security and rights.
“Today, to be a woman, one claims that it is enough to proclaim oneself as such. In the meantime, work is being done to erase a woman’s body, its essence, its difference,” said Meloni.
“Women are the first victims of gender ideology. Many feminists think so too. [Women] don’t believe they can compete with men and end up competing with each other, convinced that there is a lower level to which to relegate their skills. Women have a great autonomous strength that must be freed from the thousand obstacles that cage it, but also from the taboos of which women themselves often become victims.”
ArciLesbica President Cristina Gramolini, an association of lesbians and pro-lesbian groups, told the Italian newspaper Il Giornale “I agree with Meloni on the fact that giving a man the possibility of declaring himself a woman, beyond any surgical, pharmacological and administrative path, damages women.”
“I agree with the fact that I do not believe one can skip the sexual body, i.e., a woman cannot be a male by self-declaration alone. This would harm reality and women, for example in women’s sports or in equal opportunity policies,” said Gramolini.
Gramolini disagreed with Meloni over gender fluidity saying “masculinity and femininity are not natural” unlike the two biological sexes.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
It is interesting when the special interest groups start looking at each other. Apparently the only group left to keep them in a united front is still the 'self declaring heterosexual males'.
So far there has been no designation for them yet and somehow the term 'masculinist' (would that be M1+?) has negative connotations in the current 'all about me' politically correct world.
Meloni is once again Correct . . . .
Before 2012 all this Tranny Insanity was considered a "Mental Disorder" . . . then an unknown group of Psychologists in LA declared it was just "Normal". Of course we don't know how many Same-Sexers or Tranny folks were in that group, likely many!
Like the Gorebull Warming Fantasy we are once again getting "Played" by the Anti-Reason Anti-Science crowd.
She certainly isn't wrong. This one has never made sense to me, especially since it is entirely one-sided in its effect. That is to say men have a physical advantage calling themselves women to compete only against women. Women calling themselves men to compete against men have no such physical advantage.
But then again there is little insofar as the new forced social norms that makes any sense to me....so do whatever you gotta do, just leave me and my beliefs alone.
