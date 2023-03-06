Giorgia Meloni Standing
Image courtesy of Twitter

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that women will be the “first victims” of the transgender movement as women’s rights slowly get replaced by transgender ideology “to the detriment of women.”

Transgender flag

Meloni told Grazia, an Italian women’s magazine, the idea of gender as a social construct that is “fluid” is a danger to women’s rights and there are two biological sexes.

Giorgia Meloni Flag

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

MLC
MLC

It is interesting when the special interest groups start looking at each other. Apparently the only group left to keep them in a united front is still the 'self declaring heterosexual males'.

So far there has been no designation for them yet and somehow the term 'masculinist' (would that be M1+?) has negative connotations in the current 'all about me' politically correct world.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Meloni is once again Correct . . . .

Before 2012 all this Tranny Insanity was considered a "Mental Disorder" . . . then an unknown group of Psychologists in LA declared it was just "Normal". Of course we don't know how many Same-Sexers or Tranny folks were in that group, likely many!

Like the Gorebull Warming Fantasy we are once again getting "Played" by the Anti-Reason Anti-Science crowd.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

She certainly isn't wrong. This one has never made sense to me, especially since it is entirely one-sided in its effect. That is to say men have a physical advantage calling themselves women to compete only against women. Women calling themselves men to compete against men have no such physical advantage.

But then again there is little insofar as the new forced social norms that makes any sense to me....so do whatever you gotta do, just leave me and my beliefs alone.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.