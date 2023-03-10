Biden

In a highly unusual unanimous vote, the US House of Representatives passed a bill directing the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to the possibility of links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and COVID-19, almost three years to the day the virus was declared a pandemic.

The Covid Origins Act of 2023 passed the Senate, also by unanimous vote, last week and with the 419 to 0 vote in the House Friday, it will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. 

Grinder
Grinder

Again with this "get China" narrative? The news is boxed and packaged and fed to the people. The savvy ones know they have to unpack and unravel the contents and look elsewhere to restore or replace the missing parts(from redaction and such). It sounds good and right but you know what they say about that.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Once again, no matter what is found, Justin will label every Canadian pointing out the results as being RACIST.

