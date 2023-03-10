In a highly unusual unanimous vote, the US House of Representatives passed a bill directing the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to the possibility of links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and COVID-19, almost three years to the day the virus was declared a pandemic.
The Covid Origins Act of 2023 passed the Senate, also by unanimous vote, last week and with the 419 to 0 vote in the House Friday, it will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
Rep. Mike Garcia (R., Calif.) told FOX News he was surprised both chambers had such bipartisan support
“It's encouraging and I was actually impressed there wasn't a single 'no' vote on this,” said Garcia. “There were several Democrats who said they would vote against declassifying it, but it's irrational to not want to declassify it.”
“We need to declassify the information so the right agencies can get access to it and actually do the forensics on this and hold China accountable.”
The bill’s passage through both chambers comes after media outlets reported last week the US Energy Department concluded with ‘low confidence’ the COVID-19 pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak.
The FBI in 2021 came to a similar conclusion, with ‘moderate confidence,’ the pandemic likely resulted from a lab leak. Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that it was likely the result of a natural transmission and two are undecided, reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
China has from day one has said the virus could not have leaked from a lab, often saying it started outside of the country.
The White House told WSJ it would not say whether or not President Biden would sign the bill, but lawmakers have more than enough votes to override the veto.
The Director of National Intelligence would have 90 days to declassify the information about the lab’s research and activities related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including details about any researchers who fell ill in the fall of 2019, if the bill is signed into law.
Rep. Michael Turner (R., Ohio) said in a speech before the vote the legislation would give insights into what was happening at the lab in late 2019 and early 2020.
“This might be key to unraveling the truth,” said Turner. “I can assure you the intelligence community could release this information while protecting their sources and methods of how it was collected.”
Earlier in the week, Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, was pressed by lawmakers to disclose more about the intelligence community’s differing views on the origins of the pandemic.
Haines said she would review the matter and consider what additional information could potentially be declassified, adding China’s refusal to cooperate with international investigations was a critical gap in trying to learn more about how the virus first emerged.
Garcia said in the House that by declassifying the COVID-19 information, the government would honour those who died of the virus and prevent future pandemics.
“This is a chance to hold China accountable for COVID and seek justice and a reckoning,” he said. “This isn’t political at all. Declassifying this information is simply the right thing to do.”
