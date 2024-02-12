Janis Irwin will not run for provincial NDP leadership

Janis Irwin has no intention of running for provincial NDP leadership despite rumours otherwise, the MLA wrote on social media Monday morning.Irwin, the housing critic in the Alberta Legislature, is an advocate for gender and climate ideology and public rather than private healthcare — issues that “we need to be unapologetically progressive in how we respond.”“Friends,” she wrote. “I’ve been overwhelmed and admittedly, deeply moved by the support I’ve received over the last while from Albertans encouraging me to run to be leader of our party.”“I thought about this a lot. I did,” she continued in a lengthy thread. “What I hate most is that I feel like I’m letting some of you down. I hope you’ll understand that now is not the time for me.”“My focus will continue to be on being the best darn MLA I can for the people of Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood.”“We’re facing a lot. The climate crisis. Attacks on trans rights. Privatization of healthcare. These issues and more demand that we be unapologetically progressive in how we respond..Candidates in the running for Alberta NDP leadership to replace Rachel Notley are former deputy premier Sarah Hoffman, who announced her candidacy Sunday, Kathleen Ganley, former Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta, and MLA Rakhi Pancholi. Prospective candidates are Deron Bilous, former Minister of Economic Development, Todd Hirsch, director of Energy Transition Centre at Innovate Calgary and former chief economist at ATB Financial, Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, Naheed Nenshi, former Mayor of Calgary, and MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse.