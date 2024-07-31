Jasper officials knew any fire would be 'big concern,' yet 358 buildings destroyed

Four years before a wildfire destroyed 358 buildings in the Town of Jasper on July 24, Parks Canada managers had identified fire risks at Jasper National Park as a "big concern." Blacklock's Reporter says despite this awareness, the agency has not explained why it failed to implement all necessary measures to prevent the disaster.“Obviously one of the big concerns is the dead trees and the fuel load,” said Darlene Upton, vice-president of Parks Canada, during 2020 hearings of the Commons environment committee. “We are ramping up our efforts.”Upton informed MPs that the agency knew large stands of dead pine posed a significant fire hazard. However, Parks Canada documents suggest that the agency was slow to mitigate the risk through tree cutting or controlled burns.“When you look at the damage the pine beetle has done especially in Jasper National Park and those kinds of parks, you see a situation evolving there that makes it perfect timber to burn,” said Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River, Man.). “Have there been any management plans implemented? What is the plan to get rid of that? Is there any sense of urgency? Are there timelines?”“We have developed with partners a specific management plan in that particular area,” replied Upton, without providing further details.“Are there deadlines?” asked Mazier. “They are defined by the funding we have available in part,” Upton responded. “We started last year with a number of new projects. There will be a number of new actions this season as well in terms of load reduction and prescribed burns.”Documents show that Parks Canada actually reduced the number of controlled burns intended to limit fire risks in national parks. The agency has repeatedly declined to specify how many acres of dead pine remained standing as a fire risk near the Jasper townsite.Upton acknowledged that Parks Canada operated its own fire department on Crown land and was fully responsible for emergency preparedness. “I am really proud to say, and many people aren’t aware of this, that Parks Canada is the only federal agency that has forest fighters and a mandate to fight fire,” Upton testified.“We have about 65 year-round firefighters and another 68 or so who come on seasonally as well as many other staff who are trained for fire management,” Upton added. “We are managing about 118 wildfires on average a year and then again a number of prescribed burns we’re doing to restore the landscape.”“What is the fire emergency plan?” asked Mazier. “Every park known to have a fire risk will have a fire risk management plan and everything for that,” Upton replied.In 2021, Parliament budgeted $100.6 million in five-year funding for fire preparedness in national parks, including $2.2 million a year to combat beetle infestations responsible for killing pine trees. Parks Canada had boasted at the 2020 environment committee hearings that Jasper National Park was “one of the very few places” where the agency actively cut trees to reduce fire risk.