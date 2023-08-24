Mary Simon, during her first calendar year as Governor General, spent around $2.7 million on travel expenses in 2022.
Simon went on five trips to other countries and more than a dozen trips within Canada. She often brought along many assistants and support staff on these journeys.
In total, the expenses added up to at least $2,784,010, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). The total amount might be more since the government is still working on including costs for 2023.
“Why do Canadians need our governor general going on all these trips?” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.
“Simon should have the courtesy and common sense to realize many Canadians are struggling and can’t afford to pay for her expensive trips.”
In 2022, Simon frequently travelled with a large group that included her husband, secretary, communication strategists, 'aides-de-camp,' her official videographer and official photographer, among other people.
Simon’s entourage stayed in expensive hotels across the globe, such as the Ritz-Carlton in Berlin, the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London, the 1919 Radisson Blu in Reykjavik, Iceland, and the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai, UAE.
During a one-week trip to the Middle East in March, Simon and her group spent almost $100,000 on in-flight catering. Additionally, in October, they spent $71,000 with "Icelimo Luxury Travel" in Reykjavik, Iceland.
She also went on three trips to London. The first was in March for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. She returned in June to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and then went again in September for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The five trips to other countries make up a big part of the total travel expenses for 2022, totalling a bit over $2 million. At the same time, Simon's travels within Canada cost Canadian taxpayers $691,433 last year.
Her travels within Canada included visiting Toronto in May for the Juno Awards and a trip to Peterborough, ON, in October. During her stay in Peterborough, she visited the Canadian Canoe Museum.
High travel expenses from Rideau Hall have been an ongoing issue.
Former governor general, Julie Payette, accumulated almost $3 million in 'VIP travel expenses' during the 29 months before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
In his initial two-and-a-half years as governor general, David Johnston accumulated at least $2 million in expenses from international trips.
During this period, Johnston went on a tour of South America and the Caribbean, during which Johnston had a sushi dinner costing $1,375 and a lobster dinner costing $1,625.
Previous governors-general Adrienne Clarkson and Michaëlle Jean spent $8.9 million and $9.3 million on international trips during their time.
“It’s clear governors general get a kick out of spending buckets of cash on trips, but what value are taxpayers getting from the millions they spend?” said Terrazzano.
“Rideau Hall has been spending far too much money for far too long, so reining in the governor general’s travel budget is the perfect place for the feds to find savings.”
The CTF calculated Simon's travel expenses for 2022 by examining two sessional papers published by the federal government in response to written questions from MPs during parliamentary sessions.
The first sessional paper outlined the travel expenses connected to Simon's international trips since her appointment as governor general by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021.
The second sessional paper outlined all the expenses of Simon's travel within Canada in 2022.
Together, these documents provide a complete picture of Simon's travel last year.
Global Affairs, National Defence, the RCMP, and the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General regularly have expenses associated with Simon's travel.
During 2021-22, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General received approximately $33 million in funding from the federal government.
The governor general currently earns a yearly salary of $351,600, which has increased by $48,800 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Can we not just put her on a plane with a one way ticket to Antarctica. And then maybe we could afford a great ethics commissioner.
To be part of the Liberal cabal, and receive these appointments is like winning the lottery, you receive all the money you could
Possibly imagine, all your expenses are taken care of, from the finest clothes, finest food to living in fancy housing, then after a few short years, you can “retire” to another life of luxury with a pension bigger than 10 average Canadian wages.
We do not need this position. Get rid of it, and realize instant savings.
The GG is spending what was allotted to her. Who is going to review her budget and make cut backs ? (The Governor General's Act should be overhauled, benefits reduced or eliminated for retired GGs. Their retirement expenses are not sustainable, especially when there are still four alive.) There should be an annual report showing the contributions to Canada as a result of her spending. If there is no value added, then cut the budget. Although the GG is part of our system, I think it is outdated and needs to be reviewed. King George doesn't seem to be into so much pomp, and might agree with making some change.
I appreciate your comment, BurdLadie, because what I have to say about these “life juice sucking parasites”, is far too harsh for public comment section.
