Mary Simon
Image courtesy of CBC

Mary Simon, during her first calendar year as Governor General, spent around $2.7 million on travel expenses in 2022.

Simon went on five trips to other countries and more than a dozen trips within Canada. She often brought along many assistants and support staff on these journeys.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Eug
Eug

Can we not just put her on a plane with a one way ticket to Antarctica. And then maybe we could afford a great ethics commissioner.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

To be part of the Liberal cabal, and receive these appointments is like winning the lottery, you receive all the money you could

Possibly imagine, all your expenses are taken care of, from the finest clothes, finest food to living in fancy housing, then after a few short years, you can “retire” to another life of luxury with a pension bigger than 10 average Canadian wages.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

We do not need this position. Get rid of it, and realize instant savings.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

The GG is spending what was allotted to her. Who is going to review her budget and make cut backs ? (The Governor General's Act should be overhauled, benefits reduced or eliminated for retired GGs. Their retirement expenses are not sustainable, especially when there are still four alive.) There should be an annual report showing the contributions to Canada as a result of her spending. If there is no value added, then cut the budget. Although the GG is part of our system, I think it is outdated and needs to be reviewed. King George doesn't seem to be into so much pomp, and might agree with making some change.

Report Add Reply
varretto
varretto

I appreciate your comment, BurdLadie, because what I have to say about these “life juice sucking parasites”, is far too harsh for public comment section.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.