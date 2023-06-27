David Johnston
Image courtesy of CBC

David Johnston concluded his tenure as special rapporteur by submitting his last report on foreign interference to the prime minister Monday evening. The report was marked as confidential.

Earlier this month, Johnston said he resigned because of the increasingly partisan atmosphere surrounding his work. 

(2) comments

Big10-4
Big10-4

There is nothing fair in Canadian election any longer! The entire system is 100% corrupt. Sad times are in store for everyone. Chinada, Canastan.....................

guest1019
guest1019

"Disgraced Johnston finished as special rapporteur, submits final secret report" is how the headline should read.

