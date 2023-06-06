David Johnston
Image courtesy of CBC

Former governor general David Johnston, the independent special rapporteur looking into Chinese election interference, testified before a government committee that a public inquiry would cost too much money and a public hearing would be sufficient for his second report.

Johnston made the remarks during four hours of testimony at Tuesday’s Commons Procedure and House Affairs committee meeting.

David Johnston First Report

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

well, so are you and the Liberals..TRUTH

jokeco68
jokeco68

If this wasn't so sickening I'd be laughing. The most fiscally irresponsible government in Canadian history, the one that doubled our national debt in only 2 fargin years, is saying it's too expensive!?? Let's just separate and go our own way now please

PersonOne
PersonOne

Governor Generals are expensive.

Permanent Ottawa

G K
G K

I watched the proceedings today and came up with a couple of conclusions. Jerkmeat is a clown and Johnston is a doddering old fool.

guest1019
guest1019

This man has no moral compass befriending scandal plagued Herr Trudeau then lecturing on an inquiry being "very expensive" which the Liberal regime has no concept of.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Johnston is the poster boy and epitome of ChiCom “elite capture” in the West

No one in Canada has been more “captured” by China than him

But he is one of many

Having him investigate Chinese interference in Canada would be like having Goebbels “investigating” Hitler

The reason they are fighting so hard against disclosure is that Johnston is just the 1% tip of the iceberg

