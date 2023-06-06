David Johnston Committee
Former governor general David Johnston, the independent special rapporteur looking into Chinese election interference, testified before a government committee that he had no conflict of interest in the investigation and little contact with the prime minister over the last 40 years.

“I was appointed by the government as the independent special rapporteur on foreign interference with a broad mandate to assess the extent of foreign interference and make recommendations on how to better protect our democracy,” Johnston told the Commons Procedure and House Affairs committee on Tuesday.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

In reference to the old childhood saying about liars Johnston must carry a fire extinguisher with him. Does anyone believe a word he says?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Regardless, parliament, and the people have spoken. Step Down.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

One lie after the other, right to our faces. They can't help it! No dignity.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

I think there’s a saying something about “birds of the feather flock together”.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Are you really going to believe a pathological liar?

Report Add Reply
Bob25
Bob25

Nonsense.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

I love how the liberals blame everything on Harper, but yet use the excuse that Harper hired Johnson in the past. Since when they want to do anything, Harper has done in the past.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This Liberal regime and others before it take no responsibility for their actions, everyone else is to blame, including the Taxpayer.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Appointing Johnson to head this “special rapatour” farce is tge very essence of conflict of interest. It is as obvious to any thinking person,. So let’s look, the CCP is accused of buying influence through the Trudeau foundation to the tune of 100s of thousands of dollars in donations, Johnson could very well have known about these donations and said nothing, Justin Castro could have as well, so, when caught, instead of appointing an one pendent investigator to get to the bottoms of it, and all the while claiming innocence, the Liberals appoint this same Johnson to investigate himself and his life long family friend to look into their own possible

Corruption and influence peddling. You just can’t make this stuff up, and where is the MSM? Any breaking news on this? And “anonymous sources” feeding them info?

Nope, silence. But I remember Mike Duffy, borrowing a few thousand dollars from a friend, who just happened to be in the inner circle of PM Harper, the MSM held this on the front page for months, scandal of the highest degree they screamed, but yet here we have a liberal scandal a day, A DAY, real scandals, and the MSM is silent. Now I’m gonna say, I despised the MSM a few years ago, today, it is worse than that, I want to see them all in bankruptcy court, I read comPost Media is in big financial trouble and hope they go broke and vanish from Canada, including the Sun chains, then the rest can follow, I would not miss any of them,

Including the CBC, because I haven’t read, watched or listened to any of them for years, and some for decades.

Report Add Reply

