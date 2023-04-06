Firearm ownership

Canadians aren't likely to find many of their MPs hunting this fall or at the gun range this spring. 

Shooting range

Just four Canadian MPs are licensed firearms owners, according to an analysis conducted by the Western Standard. 

Guns
Guns

 

(4) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Unfortunately, Rempel Garners petition was bound to fail, as the very ones she was presenting it to have consistently proven they lack any & all qualifications for the positions they hold. As bad as our justice system is, it is gratifying to know at least these bobblehead morons don't show up at our gun ranges.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

All 338 should at least take the firearms course and pass the test and apply for the FAC. That way they can at least be knowledgeable. Right now they are winging it.

holeksa
holeksa

Should be mandated that any politician that speaks, or can pass laws about guns should have thier Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL).

Should be the same for lawyers, journalists or 'experts'.

MLC
MLC

There is some substance to the concept that all at least have the PAL and even RPAL course. There should also be a supervised mandatory session on a range. Not this this will alter many of their opinions - a members of Canada's anti-firearm coalition actually visited a range and shot. Stated it was 'enjoyable' but did not alter her opinions in any way.

It may be naïve to believe all of the MP's would even take the course and highly unlikely the Liberal/subNDP government would even encourage it. It simply follows a policy where it is not required that you be educated in the matters you vote for when an opinion based philosophy is all that is required.

