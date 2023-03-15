Long-term care

Long-term care visits 

 Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced it was able to help a British Columbia resident obtain access to visit her parents in a long-term care home. 

“The care home was violating my client and her parents’ constitutional rights,” said JCCF-funded lawyer Charlene Le Beau in a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.