News

Justice Centre gets $54,815 in ArriveCan tickets down to $1,216

Gheorghe and Carmen Neferu had $14,420 in ArriveCan fines reduced to $300
Gheorghe and Carmen Neferu had $14,420 in ArriveCan fines reduced to $300Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario Court Of Justice
Chris Fleury
Arrivecan
Justice Centre For Constititional Freedoms

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news