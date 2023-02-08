ArriveCan app

The ArriveCan app has been used since the early days of the pandemic to allow Canadians and permanent residents entering the country to provide documentation about health, vaccines, and quarantine plans.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Canadians who were fined or forced into quarantine for refusing to disclose their vaccine status through ArriveCan. 

“Privacy of Canadians is one of the fundamental rights which our Charter protects,” said JCCF lawyer Hatim Kheir in a Tuesday press release.

