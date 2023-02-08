The ArriveCan app has been used since the early days of the pandemic to allow Canadians and permanent residents entering the country to provide documentation about health, vaccines, and quarantine plans.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Canadians who were fined or forced into quarantine for refusing to disclose their vaccine status through ArriveCan.
“Privacy of Canadians is one of the fundamental rights which our Charter protects,” said JCCF lawyer Hatim Kheir in a Tuesday press release.
“ArriveCan’s disclaimer that Canadians’ private information could potentially be widely shared is a serious concern to the plaintiffs and should be for all of us.”
The lawsuit alleges the Canadian government breached the applicants’ rights guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and owes them monetary damages as a result.
The Canadian government launched ArriveCan in 2020 as an alleged COVID-19 pandemic management tool. It required all travellers to disclose their vaccine status through it in 2021.
The Canadian government said in September it would be dropping all COVID-19 restrictions at the border effective October.
"Based on the data accumulated over the last few weeks, we are announcing the government of Canada will not renew the order in council that expires on September 30," said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
All travellers were no longer have to submit information through ArriveCan, provide proof of vaccination, undergo COVID-19 arrival testing, carry out home quarantines, monitor if they are developing symptoms, undergo health checks for travel on air and rail, or wear masks on planes and trains.
While some of the applicants were willing to disclose their vaccine status through other means, they all shared privacy concerns about ArriveCan sharing their personal medical information with other government departments and agencies, police forces, and countries. The applicants shared concerns about having their vaccine status searched and being required to use software to enter Canada without fines and quarantines.
The release said applicant Joanne Walsh travelled to the United States on a short trip in summer 2022 to take advantage of the reopened border. It added upon returning to Canada, she presented proof of vaccination to border agents.
The agents refused to accept the proof of vaccination and demanded she use ArriveCan. When she refused, border agents issued her a ticket and ordered her into a 14-day quarantine, despite her being fully vaccinated.
The lawsuit will proceed in the Federal Court of Canada.
“With the introduction of this unprecedented requirement upon Canadians to enter Canada in order to allegedly address the pandemic, it is vitally important that the health of our rights and freedoms are examined in the process,” said Kheir.
The Democracy Fund (TDF) submitted a notice of application in the Federal Court of Canada in August on behalf of several Canadians against the health minister for mandating ArriveCan for international travel.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.