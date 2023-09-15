Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Canada's justice minister stated Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan government should not use a "blunt instrument" such as the notwithstanding clause to enforce the new school rules regarding pronoun use.
"What I don't appreciate is having the insertion of a blunt instrument like the notwithstanding clause into that equation," said Justice Minister Arif Virani.
"I don't think that is appropriate.”
In an interview on Wednesday, Moe stated he is prepared to safeguard the new education rules in his province by utilizing the notwithstanding clause.
Saskatchewan last used the notwithstanding clause in 2017 after a court ruled it was against the constitution for the province to continue funding non-Catholic students to attend government-funded Catholic schools.
The new pronouns rules implemented at the beginning of the school year mandate teachers must obtain parental consent for students under 16 who identify as transgender or nonbinary to use different names or pronouns while at school.
The Saskatchewan Party government announced plans to introduce the legislation later this fall following the filing of the University of Regina Pride Centre lawsuit.
Moe said parents asked for the new pronoun rules and his government is allowing its 27 school divisions to plan the implementation of the new rules.
Moe confirmed on Wednesday he would use the notwithstanding clause, which is within the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that grants federal, provincial, and territorial governments the authority to temporarily override certain Charter rights for a maximum period of five years.
"But you can have the assurance that the government will utilize any and all tools available, up to and including the notwithstanding clause, should it be necessary to ensure this policy is in place for the foreseeable future in Saskatchewan," said Moe.
Virani stated he shares the concerns of others in the Liberal government regarding premiers invoking the notwithstanding clause preemptively. In recent years, premiers in Quebec and Ontario have employed this practice, effectively preventing any Charter challenges from arising.
"We just have a policy that hasn't even been codified into law," Virani commented on the lawsuit in Saskatchewan’s court.
