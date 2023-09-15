Scott Moe Red Tie Budget Day

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

 Christopher Oldcorn

Canada's justice minister stated Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan government should not use a "blunt instrument" such as the notwithstanding clause to enforce the new school rules regarding pronoun use. 

"What I don't appreciate is having the insertion of a blunt instrument like the notwithstanding clause into that equation," said Justice Minister Arif Virani.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Ottawa Liberal should mind his own business....

Report Add Reply

