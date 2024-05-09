Kamloops RCMP warn: Stay away from these dangerous men

Residents of Kamloops are being urged to remain vigilant as local law enforcement warns of heightened risks to public safety following a surge in violence linked to an organized crime feud.Recent reports of gunfire, arson attacks, and targeted criminal activities have prompted the Kamloops RCMP to issue a cautionary advisory to the community. Investigators suspect these incidents are part of an ongoing conflict between rival factions involved in organized crime operations within the region.Supt. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment, emphasized the necessity of increased efforts to curb the escalating violence. "The Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s Targeted Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, has intensified its endeavors to deter and suppress organized crime activities," stated Pelley. He also expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit — BC in addressing individuals involved in violent offences and drug trafficking.Despite proactive measures, the localized violence persists, prompting concerns for public safety.Pelley revealed that the primary figures in the conflict have been cautioned regarding the dangers they face. However, recent developments have raised apprehensions about the safety of the general public, especially those residing near the individuals or their associates who are being targeted due to their involvement in criminal activities.In a bid to safeguard public welfare, the Kamloops RCMP has released the identities and photographs of two individuals believed to be potential targets of future violence. The men, identified as Cameron Ronald Cole, aged 40, and Justin Christopher Hunt, aged 25, are advised to be avoided, along with their associates.Sgt. Kevin McIntyre of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment's Targeted Enforcement Unit emphasized the gravity of the situation, particularly the potential harm to innocent bystanders. "The recent spate of targeted arsons and other violent incidents not only jeopardizes public safety but also instills fear in the community," remarked McIntyre. He urged anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist law enforcement efforts in quelling the violence.Concerned citizens are urged to report any instances of violence or suspicious activities to the police immediately by dialing 911.