Kenneth Law faces 14 second-degree murder charges

The person that the police say allegedly ran a group of websites selling a dangerous substance to help people commit suicide is now charged with second-degree murder.In May, the Peel Regional Police arrested Kenneth Law, 57, at his house in Mississauga.The police say Law sent over 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.It's alleged that Law was operating multiple websites where individuals could buy a lethal substance. The police said that the lethal substance was sodium nitrite.Law faces both second-degree murder charges and counselling or aiding suicide.Court documents show that there are 14 charges of second-degree murder and 14 charges related to counselling or aiding with suicide. None of these accusations have been proven in court yet.In October 2022, the investigation into Law began after a coroner's report from the United Kingdom mentioned a postal box in Mississauga as part of its inquiry.By May 2023, after an investigation by the Times of London newspaper, the Peel police arrested Law.The Ontario Provincial Police issued a public alert, asking people to report any packages they received from five companies that they believe are linked to Law, which were Academic, AmbuCA, ICemac, Escape Mode, and Imtime Cuisine.Other police departments are also looking into deaths they suspect might be connected to Law.In the United Kingdom, the police stated they were investigating several deaths and the New Zealand Coroners Court said that they had received reports of deaths as well.There are investigations into other deaths connected to Law by authorities in the United States, Italy, and Australia.Peel Regional Police have arranged a press conference for Tuesday to give an update on the investigation into Law.