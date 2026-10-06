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Kenney urges Albertans to reject independence after Parti Québécois victory

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on October 6, 2026.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on October 6, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Alberta Prosperity Project
Abpol
Francois Legault
Alberta Independence
Parti Quebecois
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Alberta independence movement
Mitch Sylvestre
Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
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Western Standard
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