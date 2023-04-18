King Charles
King Charles will not carry the title “Defender of the Faith” as Canada's head of state, unlike his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

An upcoming change was announced on the final page of the recent federal budget released May 28. However, Charles’ new title was not unveiled until April 17 in the Liberal government’s Ways and Means Motion for this spring's budget implementation bill.

