Knife-wielding man fatally shot by Edmonton police

An officer-involved fatal shooting took place in Edmonton Sunday night after a man with a knife approached people on the street.As per protocol, the Director of Law Enforcement was notified and the incident will be reviewed by police watchdog Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). At approximately 8:33 p.m. the police were called to 99 Ave. and 111 St. to investigate a “report of a male with a knife approaching people,” Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in a media release. When they arrived at the location, they spotted a man wielding a knife and approaching civilians. “A confrontation occurred and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man.”The man was treated for his injuries on-scene but did not survive. No officers were injured and no one else was reported to be injured. An investigation of the scene uncovered the knife. ASIRT will investigate the matter and determine if the force the officer used was reasonable to the threat the man with the knife posed.