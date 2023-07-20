A corner store in downtown Los Angeles close to Skid Row sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth about US$1.1 billion.
The winning numbers for the draw on Wednesday were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and red Powerball 24.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A corner store in downtown Los Angeles close to Skid Row sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth about US$1.1 billion.
The winning numbers for the draw on Wednesday were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and red Powerball 24.
The winner can choose the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments of $37 million or a $558.1 million lump sum after taxes.
California Lottery said winners do not have to come forward publicly, but their names and the disposition of the money are public records.
The winning tickets was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market.
“I have to make more bigger store, more items, good service for the people,” Las Palmitas owner Navor Herrera told The Associated Press on Thursday.
“That’s my thing now.”
Las Palmitas will receive a $1 million bonus from the lottery for selling the ticket. Lottery officials presented a giant symbolic cheque to Herrera and his family and hung signs saying “Billionaire made here.”
Herrera said he has his sights set on the future. While his store is small, he said his luck is large.
California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker told reporters the winner must come forward to claim the prize and should consider hiring financial and legal advisers.
“And then we have to spend time vetting the winner to make sure it is the right person,” said Becker.
“Integrity and transparency are incredibly important to us, so we will probably not know for months and months.”
A group of reporters descended on Las Palmitas, creating a morning stir.
LA resident Lucy Jamil works nearby and said she came to the store after hearing about the jackpot.
Jamil said she was “very, very excited.”
“This morning when I woke up, I was praying to God, you know, God willing it’s gonna be somebody who works over here,” she said.
The Powerball jackpot hit the $1 billion mark for the third time ever on Tuesday.
“This has turned into a historic jackpot run; this is only the third time in Powerball’s 31-year history that a jackpot has reached the billion-dollar threshold,” said Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.