Las Palmitas

The winning $1.1 billion ticket in Wednesday's drawing was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market, whose owners will receive a $1 million bonus. 

 Courtesy Google

A corner store in downtown Los Angeles close to Skid Row sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth about US$1.1 billion. 

The winning numbers for the draw on Wednesday were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and red Powerball 24. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.