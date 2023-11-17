Laith Marouf's Twitter ('X') account suspended after anti-Israel comments

The Twitter (“X”) account of former Canadian government anti-racism contractor Laith Marouf, who was fired for antisemitism, has been suspended after a slew of hateful messages about Jews. After Marouf was terminated from his job training broadcasters in anti-racism for the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) in the summer, and this week he made a sudden return to Twitter ("X") to lambast Jews with comments such as “the world knows you like to kill babies and all your liars are aired live on TV.”Despite his comments, even ones directed at the prime minister Trudeau's Liberal government has failed to recover the more than $100,000 paid to Marouf.“Go drink the sea of Gaza you little Zionist b---h,” Marouf tweeted at Trudeau November 5. "As soon as we liberate Palestine, we will be aiding our indigenous relatives to liberate theirs. We will bring you to trial for your crimes.”Marouf told University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist to “shut up little Jewish White Supremacist turd. We will crush your Jewsader Colony ...we will be hunting down all Zionists and bring them to stand trial in liberated Palestine.”.Marouf also attacked National Post Parliament bureau reporter Bryan Passifiume, saying he is a “Jewsader.”“You and all the NP (National Post) Genocide Enablers will stand trial for your crimes as soon as we crush the Jewsader Colony and the Imperialist Hordes protecting it,” he said. “Get ready, you will not be able to hide in KKKanada like Nazi Ukrainians.”