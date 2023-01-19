Raymond
Language Commissioner Raymond Théberge has asked federally-regulated employers to “back tweet” French translations of old messages on their social media accounts so Twitter feeds would be officially bilingual, according to a report to senators. One employers’ group called the task “impossible," according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Most of our members have been subject to Official Languages Act complaints in recent years,” the Association of Canadian Port Authorities wrote in a submission to the Senate languages committee. “Some of these were easily rectified but others have been quite costly and a significant drain on staff resources.”

