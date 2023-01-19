Language Commissioner Raymond Théberge has asked federally-regulated employers to “back tweet” French translations of old messages on their social media accounts so Twitter feeds would be officially bilingual, according to a report to senators. One employers’ group called the task “impossible," according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Most of our members have been subject to Official Languages Act complaints in recent years,” the Association of Canadian Port Authorities wrote in a submission to the Senate languages committee. “Some of these were easily rectified but others have been quite costly and a significant drain on staff resources.”
“Port authorities have provided the Association numerous examples of recommendations the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages has issued that are difficult or impossible to address,” said the report. “Here are some of them.”
“There was a recent recommendation by the Commissioner to ‘back tweet’ years of historical English-only tweets despite the port’s legitimate concerns of public confusion and safety issues,” it said. “Should a port authority for example ‘back tweet’ in French a communication pertaining to a minor fire within its installations that occurred three years ago? Doing so in our view would create unnecessary confusion.”
The association wrote that one of its members recently had to address a complaint regarding an English-only sign. "The sign in question was not erected within the port authority’s lands nor under its purview,” it said.
“Considering the lands in question were under the local municipality’s purview it is difficult to understand why the Office of the Commissioner would recommend as it did that rules of the Act should apply.”
The Senate committee is examining Bill C-13 An Act To Amend The Official Languages Act that would mandate bilingualism in federally regulated private businesses from banks to grain mills operating in any region with a “strong francophone presence.” The term is not defined in the bill.
Commissioner Théberge in October 6 testimony at the Commons languages committee said French appeared to be in decline across Canada. “I think if we don’t do anything, the decline will continue,” he said.
“Will this bill stop the decline of French the next day?” asked MP Joel Godin (Portneuf-Jacques Cartier, QC). “The very next day, I’m not sure, but it will help,” replied Commissioner Théberge.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.