Lavish $8.8M penthouse purchase for Canadian consul in NYC sparks furor

Taxpayers are footing the bill for a luxury Manhattan penthouse that cost four times the amount originally planned for renovations to the official residence of Canadian Consul Tom Clark, documents reveal. Blacklock's Reporter says the multi-million dollar purchase has drawn sharp criticism from MPs, and Clark is set to testify before the Commons government operations committee next week regarding the extravagant expenditure.The decision to purchase the new penthouse came after renovation costs for the previous residence, initially estimated at $1.8 million in May 2021, ballooned to $2.6 million due to unexplained revisions. Instead of proceeding with the renovations, the Department of Foreign Affairs opted to acquire a new property for $8.84 million.“The Consulate in New York is one of Canada’s most important missions,” stated Sandra McCardell, associate deputy foreign minister, in a letter to the committee. McCardell acknowledged that the cost of the new penthouse far exceeded the expense of upgrading the previous official residence but justified the purchase by emphasizing the importance of Canada’s diplomatic presence abroad.Documents obtained by MPs revealed that Clark’s staff had scouted 21 of Manhattan’s most exclusive properties before settling on the final purchase. The properties considered included a $21 million condo at Sutton Tower, a $15.6 million condo at 15 Sutton Place, and a $12.3 million penthouse at 695 First Avenue, all featuring luxury amenities and prime locations.The final choice, a 3,600-square-foot penthouse on West 57th Street near Central Park, boasts four bathrooms and is situated in a prestigious area often referred to as “Billionaires’ Row.”MPs from various parties have expressed outrage over the costly acquisition. “Justin Trudeau found it prudent to purchase an apartment on Billionaires’ Row for $9 million,” said Conservative MP Kelly Block during a committee hearing. “Canadians deserve answers.”Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola also voiced her disapproval, stating, “Nine million dollars is a lifetime of work for the average person. That is a lot of money to be spent.”Clark, a former CTV announcer and Ottawa publicist, was appointed as New York Consul General last year with an annual salary of $205,000. Details of his expenses have not been disclosed by the Department of Foreign Affairs, despite requests under Access to Information laws.