Pro-life protest

People attending the March for Life anti-abortion rally hold signs and placards in front of the steps of Parliament Hill on May 11, 2017.

 Courtesy Trevor Pritchard/CBC

A constitutional challenge has been filed against the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) for banning a pro-life group from showing images of aborted fetuses during a press conference on Parliament Hill. 

“There is a certain irony to the fact that our government is currently spending hundreds of millions of dollars, domestically and abroad, promoting and facilitating a procedure it feels must be censored from the public eye,” said Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) spokesperson Josie Luetke in a Thursday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

