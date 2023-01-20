Danielle Stephanie Warriner

For 11 days as Danielle Stephanie Warriner lay alone in a hospital bed, her family had no idea where she was, no idea she'd been restrained by guards, and no idea she'd never regain consciousness, the suit says.

 Courtesy Denise Warriner

Falconers LLP lawyer Asha James — representing the family of Toronto woman Stephanie Warriner who was killed in a hospital after not wearing a mask — said a judge put a publication ban on details of a preliminary hearing to ensure a fair trial. 

“They had a preliminary inquiry, and it’s not unusual in a preliminary inquiry for a court to order a publication ban for the purposes of making sure if a matter is going to trial, it’s going before a jury, that they they haven’t had the opportunity to hear all of the evidence,” said James in a Friday interview. 

