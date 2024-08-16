Lawyers file Alberta business class action brief against government over COVID jabs

Attorneys have filed a brief on behalf of Alberta businesses detailing a class action lawsuit launched against the provincial government over COVID-19 mandates and the harms of the vaccine. The proposed class action, as found on the Rath & Company website, “arises from the risks and harms resulting from the COVID-19 vaccines.” Defendants are accused of “unlawful, negligent, inadequate, improper, unfair and deceptive practices and misrepresentation related to, inter alia, their warning, marketing, promotion and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines to the public and to those who suffered injury and damages as a result.The brief outlines why head plaintiff Carrie Sakamoto of Lethbrige, AB, and other plaintiffs are “seeking class action certification for the harms caused by the province’s unlawful health orders,” Alberta lawyer Eva Chipiuk posted to Twitter (“X”) Thursday evening. “The shared damage inflicted by the province’s unlawful health orders makes the class action an essential mechanism for justice and systemic issue resolution” and “presents a unique opportunity to address the Province’s behavior in ways not possible outside a class action process.”Chipiuk said after reviewing evidence put forward by the province, lawyers “uncovered information revealing a stark disparity in how COVID-19 support funds were allocated between the public and private sectors.”She and her colleagues found over the course of three years, Alberta government officials paid out $13 billion to the public sector, but “support extended to private businesses” was far more sparse, only around $700 million. That number represents approximately 5% of the total funds, Chipiuk noted. “According to the Supreme Court, the responsibility for the legality and applicability of laws lies with the government, not the citizens,” she wrote. “The role of the courts as guardians of rights and enforcers of the rule of law is crucial to ensure that the government is held accountable for its actions and is essential for maintaining public trust.” .The lawsuit alleges the defendants “misrepresented the COVID-19 vaccines, in breach of statutory duty, as ‘safe and effective’ to the public when in fact the vaccines were neither ‘safe or effective.’”“As a result, many Albertans inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines have suffered serious, life-threatening and even fatal consequences.”Health Canada is targeted in the brief for “negligently approving” the jab “under an expedited process … without the completion of all long-term safety studies or commitment to review new evidence … as it became available.”“The defendants knew, or ought to have known, that COVID-19 vaccines were neither safe or effective” and they “knew of reports of injury and harms caused by the vaccines.”Yet, the defendants “never disclosed this information to the general public or to physicians, and censored and suppressed information relating to the adverse events and injuries from the public.”In fact, they “coerced and incentivized the public to take the COVID-19 vaccines while deliberately withholding relevant safety information about (them).”The class action remains open for newcomers to sign up. The defendants’ written brief in response is expected September 13.