LEADFOOTS: BC RCMP alarmed at increase in excessive speeding

In response to a concerning increase in fatal crashes, BC Highway Patrol is urging drivers across the province to slow down. Recent incidents of extreme speeding have highlighted the dangerous behavior that officers are working to curb.On July 14, a BC Highway Patrol officer in Squamish observed a blue sedan and a red motorcycle traveling at over 140 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. The officer managed to safely stop the vehicles, discovering that the motorcycle rider also owned the sedan, with a friend driving the car to clear the route for the motorcycle. This incident marked the third vehicle impounded by BC Highway Patrol Squamish that day.In another incident on July 9, a Fraser Coast Integrated Road Safety Unit officer on a police motorcycle witnessed a white Corvette accelerating to 213 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 1 near 176 St. in Langley.On July 14, an officer from the same unit was conducting speed enforcement on the Hwy. 91/17 Connector in Delta when a vehicle was clocked at 122 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. The driver initially failed to stop but was later apprehended by the Delta Police Department.On July 11, a BC Highway Patrol officer in Nelson observed a motorcyclist speeding at 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Hwy. 3A near Castlegar. The motorcyclist, who had only a learner’s license, was found to be violating restrictions requiring a supervisor and prohibiting speeds over 60 km/h.Between July 8 and July 15, BC Highway Patrol officers in the Central Okanagan region stopped 40 drivers for excessive speeding, defined as more than 40 km/h over the posted limit.On July 14, an officer in Prince George's Integrated Road Safety Unit clocked a Volkswagen Jetta at 122 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. The driver was unlicensed and uninsured. Two days earlier, another driver in a BMW from Alberta was caught driving at 212 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the Caribou Highway.All the drivers involved in these incidents received fines ranging from $368 to $483, and their vehicles were impounded for seven days. Since July 1, BC Highway Patrol has issued 132 violation tickets for excessive speed.Insp. Chad Badry, the acting Operations Officer for BC Highway Patrol, emphasized the severe consequences of excessive speeding. "Every driver needs to realize that the consequences for excessive speeding go far beyond getting an expensive ticket and your vehicle impounded. You have far less time to react to anything when going that fast, which is why excessive speed is so deadly."