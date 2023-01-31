The National Citizen's Inquiry, (NCI) which will examine Canada's response to COVID-19, picked two of its five commissioners and booked its first two events in Atlantic and Central Canada.
"We hope in giving the citizens a voice in this inquiry, bringing in some of the best experts in the world in to debate what happened, that we can lay down a bit of a road map to the future, but also maybe encourage some healing," said Trish Wood, a former CBC reporter and the NCI's spokesperson.
The public-led inquiry will examine how all levels of governments' pandemic measures harmed Canadians in four different categories: health, fundamental rights and freedoms, social well-being and economic prosperity.
During a Tuesday press conference, Wood said she felt all Canadians were harmed in some way by the pandemic and the government's response to it, while differing opinions about the virus, public health restrictions and vaccines have "torn this country apart."
"I feel like when our government asks us to say goodbye to a loved one over an iPad, or to stop attending church... We really have to determine what happened here, and there has not been a lot of open discussion of both sides. So that is our mission."
Woods said everyone involved in the inquiry, including the commissioners, will do their "darndest to leave our biases at the door."
Woods announced the first hearings will be held in Truro, NS from March 16 to 18, and in Montreal, Que. from March 22 to 24. The other proposed locations are in Moncton, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Red Deer, Victoria, and Ottawa.
Drysdale, one of the two commissioners announced, has 41 years of experience as a professional engineer, including the development and management of national and regional engineering. Drysdale said he witnessed the impacts of the pandemic in his own family and wider community, as well as the "inconsistencies" in the measures enacted to stop COVID.
"There hasn't been an opportunity for healing, There's just been two different groups yelling at each other. And so when I heard about the NCI, and I understood what their mission was, I thought this is something I had to do," he said.
Bernard Massie, a former general manger of the Human Health Therapeutics portfolio at the National Research Council of Canada, will be the other commissioner. Massie said he is a "family man" that had his family life "pretty much with turned upside down" because of public health restrictions.
"In addition to the suffering caused by the virus, many are wondering if the measures deployed also caused collateral emotional, physical and social injuries, which could have been avoided," he said.
"It's time to launch the process of healing and reconciliation, which will mean going through an in-depth examination of the causes of the health crisis, as well as the impact of the measures put in place to mitigate the deleterious effects of the pandemic on the overall health of population."
The NCI also announced former Reform Party leader Preston Manning will be stepping down from his role as spokesperson. On Jan. 19, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced Manning would also be chairing a committee to investigate how the province responded to the pandemic.
The inquiry is calling for people who have expertise in the categories of economics, health care, learning, mental health and wellness, constitutional expertise, and "any other area significantly affected by pandemic response at any level" to testify.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
I think this cat expresses the sentiment for most of us.
https://t.me/PepeMatter/13746
Yup, he summarizes it well. I've got 0 interest cutting any jab-Stasi a break. They must reap what they have sewn.
'Healing and reconciliation' appears to have become the Liberal/subNDP's primary catchphrase to cover any situation, real or perceived.
It may be suspected that the only reconciliation sought by the current government is voter demographics. Note another media personage achieves federal government employment....
