Trish Wood

The National Citizen's Inquiry, (NCI) which will examine Canada's response to COVID-19, picked two of its five commissioners and booked its first two events in Atlantic and Central Canada.

"We hope in giving the citizens a voice in this inquiry, bringing in some of the best experts in the world in to debate what happened, that we can lay down a bit of a road map to the future, but also maybe encourage some healing," said Trish Wood, a former CBC reporter and the NCI's spokesperson.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I think this cat expresses the sentiment for most of us.

https://t.me/PepeMatter/13746

MTDEF
MTDEF

Yup, he summarizes it well. I've got 0 interest cutting any jab-Stasi a break. They must reap what they have sewn.

MLC
MLC

'Healing and reconciliation' appears to have become the Liberal/subNDP's primary catchphrase to cover any situation, real or perceived.

It may be suspected that the only reconciliation sought by the current government is voter demographics. Note another media personage achieves federal government employment....

