Cedars-Sinai Medical Group cardiologist Merije Chukumerije shared in a statement on Thursday afternoon that Bronny James “has been discharged home, where he is resting.” 

Bronny James, the oldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James and a USC freshman, had a cardiac arrest during practice on Monday.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

free the west
free the west

Wish him all the best in a speedy recovery. Having said that, why does this keep happening to healthy young adults. Just saying.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

My son slipped getting into his semi, broke his ankle, wound up in hospital, not one F’ing article in the news about it. I don’t give two pieces of feces about this idiot or his son.

ghess
ghess

He must have just had his covid booster shot, by the sound of it.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Poor guy And how many jabs of the vaccine did he have.

