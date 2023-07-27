Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Group cardiologist Merije Chukumerije shared in a statement on Thursday afternoon that Bronny James “has been discharged home, where he is resting.”
Bronny James, the oldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James and a USC freshman, had a cardiac arrest during practice on Monday.
“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” said the statement.
“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”
Earlier on Thursday, LeBron James showed his appreciation for all the people who have offered their support.
“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” tweeted LeBron James.
“We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”
A James family spokesperson confirmed the news soon after it was reported on Monday.
“While practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the James family spokesperson said.
“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”
“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” said the spokesperson.
According to ESPN, Bronny is ranked as the 20th-best player and the sixth-best point guard in the class of 2023.
Bronny, who is predicted to join the NBA in the near future, has already made history by signing lucrative contracts with companies like Nike, Beats by Dre, and PSD Underwear. These deals, which focus on using his name, image, and likeness (NIL), are worth $7.2 million, as reported by Sports Illustrated.
