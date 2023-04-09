Don Lemon is again on the wrong side of the news, this time in an expose by Variety magazine describing him as a “malcontent” who frequently engaged in “diva-like behavior.”
“CNN host Don Lemon’s history of alienating female co-workers during nearly two decades at the all-news cable channel includes telling Soledad O’Brien she wasn’t really black and calling a female producer fat to her face, according to a bombshell report,” reports the New York Post.
Lemon recently went into sensitivity training after making sexist comments on the air about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age.
The Variety article details anonymous text messages sent to CNN’s Kyra Phillips, a colleague of Lemon, because “he was jealous that she was assigned to cover the aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq.”
“Now you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it,” read one message sent to Phillips’ phone from an anonymous number that was later reportedly traced to Lemon, reports the Post.
“Don says the incident never occurred and that he was never notified of any investigation,” a spokesperson for Lemon told The Post.
The Post reports a CNN spokesperson told the newspaper, “The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip.”
In its article, Variety says Lemon allegedly mocked former CNN and Headline News anchor Nancy Grace on the air by mimicking her.
According to the Post, Variety quoted “a person close to” Grace as saying the former anchor “thinks [Lemon is] an ass” because he was always “rude, dismissive, and really unfamiliar with the [news] content being discussed.”
“That was the beginning of when you knew that Don was kind of volatile and didn’t say good things about women,” one person, who is reported to have witnessed Lemon mocking Grace, told Variety.
Also known as someone who paid little attention to company rules, Lemon started dating a 22-year-old junior staffer in 2007 when Lemon was 41 years old, a significant age spread as well as a power dynamic put upon the younger man.
In 2008 Soledad O’Brien was chosen by CNN brass to host a series of documentaries titled “Black in America.”
“In an editorial call that was attended by some 30 staffers, Lemon allegedly suggested O’Brien, whose father was a white and whose mother is Afro-Cuban, wasn’t black,” reports the Post, adding a CNN spokesperson said, “Don, Soledad, and others, have in the past correctly referred to her Afro-Cuban heritage as it is a unique part of her personal story. But Don denies making any related remark in a derogatory way.”
O’Brien told Variety, “Don has long had a habit of saying idiotic and inaccurate things, so it sounds pretty on brand for him.”
CNN insiders told Variety Lemon ignored many rules due to close relationships with Turner Broadcasting chairman and CEO Phil Kent., as well as Jeff Zucker, who was hired to run CNN in 2013.
“Six months after Zucker’s arrival, Lemon gave a controversial on-air monologue in which he told black people to ‘pull up your pants,’” reports the Post. “Walking around with your ass and your underwear showing is not OK,” Lemon said during the broadcast.
“In fact, it comes from prison when they take away belts from the prisoner so that they can’t make a weapon. And then it evolved into which role a prisoner would have during male-on-male prison sex.”
“The one with the really low pants is a submissive one. You get my point.”
When the Jesse Smollett hoax became big news, Lemon gave the actor some advice, drawing criticism. Smollett fabricated claims he was the victim of an assault by a pair of Chicago gangsters who were Trump supporters.
However, Lemon was not reprimanded by CNN, which “reviewed the incident in question at the time and found that any interaction was an act of journalism, as Don was attempting to prompt a response from Mr. Smollett and book him for his show,” a spokesperson for the network told the Post.
Though Lemon has fallen into disfavour with current and previous colleagues, he has plummeted in the ratings.
CNN This Morning, the show featuring co-hosts Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow, averaged just 359,000 total viewers in the last quarter, according to figures cited by Mediaite, which says the audience number rises to 438,000 total viewers when factoring in the simulcast on CNN sister station HLN, making it the 40th most watched show on cable news.
By comparison, Mediaite says MSNBC’s Morning Joe averaged 846,000 total viewers, while Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends was at the top with an average of 1.21 million viewers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.