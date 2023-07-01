A Quebec man has paid the price for swearing at cops.
“The expression ‘f—k you’ is a vulgar expletive used to express anger, contempt or disgust,” wrote Judge Sylvain Dorais of Municipal Court in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.
News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief
Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.
“The context in this case is no exception to this interpretation.”
Homeowner Daniel Brown on April 4, 2022 summoned police to ticket a neighbour over a parking complaint. Brown appeared “calm, welcoming and even grateful when they arrived,” the court was told. Only when officers dismissed his grievance and went to leave did Brown become upset, “raised his voice” and uttered the profanity as police returned to the patrol car.
“Mr. Brown does not deny saying ‘f—k you,’” wrote Dorais.
“He put forward an explanation, namely that he was not insulting the police but rather he was pointing out the lack of service rendered by the police following his complaint against his neighbour.”
“If an officer turns around and refuses to give a ticket, well it’s a ‘f—k you, Mr. Brown.’ You not giving a ticket is a ‘f—k you.’ I was not insulting the officer.”
The court was unconvinced and Brown was cited for breach of a local bylaw stating “no one may insult or blaspheme against an officer in charge of bylaw enforcement.”
“Mr. Brown didn’t hide his feelings in relation to the police intervention which occurred at his home,” wrote the court.
“A large portion of his testimony was aimed precisely at expressing his contempt for the police officers of the Sûreté du Québec.”
“The evidence taken as a whole allows the court to clearly understand who was the real target of the words spoken. When we analyze the events based on all the testimony heard, it becomes clear that the defendant uttered these words to show his contempt for police.”
Brown was fined $200.
A separate tribunal, the Canada Broadcast Standards Council, issued numerous interpretive rulings that the f-word carries different weight in French than it does in English. “The word ‘f—k’ in French does not have the vulgar connotation it can have in English,” the council wrote in 2016.
So much for freedom of expression, we where warned words would become illegal, and now they have. Next will be all those F Trudeau stickers you see all over the west, we will all be criminals one day, for insulting the Gestapo or a politician. Any time I see. Gestapo I turn the other way, if one needs help, I will walk on by.
Remember, the police can lie, cheat, steal, poach, drink and drive, beat you on video, but don't tell them where they can park their horse, the equally corrupt judges will give you a fine.
It's a start.
