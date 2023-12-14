Lethbridge mom, partner charged with sexually abusing her son

A complex investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the rescue of a young boy in southern Alberta. The boy's mother is now facing charges including sexual assault.The ICE unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Lethbridge on November 2, leading to the arrest of the boy's mother. The investigation involved the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Taber Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and Vauxhall RCMP. The mother's identity is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.The arrest follows a previous case in Barnwell, AB, where a 41-year-old man was apprehended earlier in the year. This earlier case was initiated after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted authorities to an Alberta suspect uploading child pornography via Facebook. The subsequent search of the Barnwell home on September 19 2023, uncovered a significant cache of child sexual abuse materials, prompting further investigation by ICE.A forensic analysis of computers seized from the Barnwell residence identified nearly half a million photos and videos of child sexual abuse materials. Among this extensive collection, ICE discovered materials believed to be unique and possibly created by the accused. Further investigation into this series of child sexual abuse materials led to the identification of the 34-year-old Lethbridge woman and her son as victims.The 34-year-old mother has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on December 19 in Lethbridge.The 41-year-old man from Barnwell faces charges of sexual assault, making child pornography, accessing child pornography, and possessing child pornography. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on January 16 in Taber.The child, who has received assistance from specialized support services, is now under the care of Alberta Children's Services. ALERT, established and funded by the Alberta government, is a collaborative effort of the province's most sophisticated law enforcement resources dedicated to addressing serious and organized crime. Authorities urge anyone with information about this case or any child exploitation situation to contact their local police or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).