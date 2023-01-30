Frances Widdowson

A file photo of the University of Lethbridge campus and a photo of former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson 

 Courtesy Michael Warf/Facebook

The University of Lethbridge now says it will be cancelling former Mount Royal University (MRU) economics, justice, and policy studies professor Frances Widdowson from giving a lecture on February 1. 

“To ensure our community is safe, in the context of this planned lecture, the University will not provide space for this public lecture to occur on campus,” said U of L President Mike Mahon in a Monday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

The province needs to ask each University to protect free speech and to publish their policy on how free speech will be protected at their university. If they don’t do this, then no gov money.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

So the cancellation is not about limiting free speech but is about safety? Sorry but I ain't buying it. Fire those responsible for this, Danielle. Otherwise, you've/we've lost the battle.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Memo to Danielle: Immediately fire whomever made this decision. This is where the rubber hits the road.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

So, even in Alberta, universities cannot expose students to more than one point of view. AND this is at the demand of the students no less. What student should require that they only be exposed to one idea or concept? So, may I suggest here, it may be young people and teachers who are proponents of the narrow minded woke culture? I mostly see this type of 'ganging up' happening in post secondary education. Where students and teachers are most prevalent participants.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.