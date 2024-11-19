LET'S FIND THIS GROPER: North Van RCMP need help finding serial sex attacker

North Vancouver RCMP is renewing its call for public assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects linked to multiple sexual assaults in the Lower Lonsdale area, following the release of new video evidence.Since October, police have been investigating five separate incidents where women were groped by a man, often from behind. The latest reported assault occurred on November 14 near West Keith Rd. and Chesterfield Ave. The suspect in this case is described as approximately 6-ft., with a brown skin tone, hairy legs, and wearing a black sweater with a white logo on the left side and black shorts.A fourth victim came forward after seeing initial media reports and shared that she was assaulted on July 22 by a man riding an e-bike. A witness captured cell phone footage of the suspect fleeing the scene. Police have released this video and a still image in hopes someone will recognize him..Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of multiple suspects, despite the similarities in the incidents.“Investigators are working extremely hard on all these cases, reviewing CCTV footage, conducting extensive neighborhood canvasses, and following up on all leads,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, Media Relations Officer for the North Vancouver RCMP. “Your assistance could be pivotal in bringing these investigations to a successful resolution and ensuring the safety of our community.”Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing file #2024-19636. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).Police are advising residents to remain vigilant and have provided safety tips, including staying alert, avoiding isolated areas, and reporting suspicious behavior.