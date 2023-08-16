Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Records show Citizens’ Services Minister, Terry Beech, paid for Facebook ads in the past month even after the Canadian government announced it was boycotting the platform, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Are we going to let ourselves be intimidated?” former heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez told reporters.
“We can’t.”
The Canadian government pulled its advertising from Facebook and Instagram on July 5 as negotiations heated up over Bill C-18.
“Facebook has decided to be unreasonable, irresponsible, and started blocking news,” said Rodriguez.
“This is why today we are announcing the Government of Canada will be suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram.”
Beech was one of five Liberal MPs to break the boycott.
Records from Meta indicate he spent $1,094 on local ads assuring constituents in Burnaby North-Seymour, BC, he was “Voted one of the best offices in Canada thanks to your continued civic engagement” and “Working hard for you.”
If government and politicians do not stand up to this kind of bullying and intimidation, he asked who will.
A reporter asked him if Liberal ministers and Liberal MPs will stop posting ads on Instagram and Facebook. He responding by saying it is “a conversation we can have.”
Records show four other Liberal MPs paid for Facebook ads since the launch of the boycott, all under $200 each: Iqwinder Gaheer (Mississauga-Malton, ON), Wayne Long (Saint John-Rothesay, NB), Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, ON) and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Beaches-East York, ON).
The Liberal Party has spent $7,206 on ads since the boycott was announced. Party spending on Facebook advertising since the 2019 election totalled $4.3 million.
Rodriguez would not comment on the Liberals’ marketing strategy because of the boycott. He said the government and party are separate entities.
A reporter pressed him on whether the boycott would extend to the party.
“I am speaking on behalf of the government,” he said.
Typical Liberal rules for thee, but not for me.
