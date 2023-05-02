Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said he is one of the few MPs who knew Tommy Douglas personally.
However, official records show Douglas had left Saskatchewan years before Jonathan Wilkinson was even born.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said he is one of the few MPs who knew Tommy Douglas personally.
However, official records show Douglas had left Saskatchewan years before Jonathan Wilkinson was even born.
Wilkinson’s staff later clarified his statement.
“I am probably one of the few members of this House who actually knew Tommy Douglas personally,” Wilkinson said under New Democrat questioning in a Commons debate.
“It was part of Tommy Douglas’ vision for medicare more generally to ensure that health issues — dental being a health issue — were addressed.”
Records show Wilkinson was not yet born when then-premier Douglas left Saskatchewan.
Wilkinson never mentioned friendship with the New Democrat leader in media profiles or his official party biography.
“Minister Wilkinson met Mr. Douglas a couple of times,” Ian Cameron, spokesperson for Douglas, clarified on Monday.
The two meetings “included an NDP event in Regina when Minister Wilkinson was a high school student,” said Cameron.
Douglas left Saskatchewan in 1962 and Wilkinson was born in 1965.
Wilkinson, in a Liberal Party biographical sketch, said his father Paul moved the family from rural Ontario to Saskatoon in “the late 1960s.”
“When I was very young, he worked as a community development officer in Moosonee, ON, a town on the Moose River, 20 kilometres south of James Bay,” wrote Wilkinson of his father.
“It was the late 1960s.”
“After a few years, he moved to Saskatoon to work with the Company of Young Canadians, a volunteer agency of the Government of Canada,” wrote Wilkinson.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Natural Resources minister in media interviews made no mention of any personal acquaintanceship with Douglas.
“I got to know Roy Romanow, who eventually became premier, because I ran the youth wing of the NDP in Saskatchewan for a while,” he said in a 2012 interview with the Globe and Mail.
Business in Vancouver magazine reported in 2015 Wilkinson “during undergrad studies at the University of Saskatchewan, was an ardent NDP youth supporter and worked on Roy Romanow’s successful leadership campaign.”
Romanow won the Saskatchewan NDP leadership in 1987. Tommy Douglas died in 1986.
“I grew up in Saskatchewan as a Prairie social democrat,” Wilkinson earlier told interviewers.
“I feel very close to Saskatchewan.”
Tommy Douglas on leaving Saskatchewan served as MP from British Columbia (Burnaby-Coquitlam) and became a lifelong resident of Ottawa.
Douglas is buried at the Beechwood National Cemetery in Ottawa.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(6) comments
Imagine that! A Liberal caught lying.[ohmy]
The Wilkinson family has lived off the Taxpayer for Generations it appears . . .
When you can't get elected as a socialist or marxist you switch to the Lieberals, just like the Turdoughs.
The piece says Douglas was elected in Burnaby-Coquitlam after he was defeated in Saskatchewan. Actually, he was elected in Nanaimo- Cowichan- The Islands. https://www.facebook.com/NanaimoMuseum/photos/a.322108487834801/2213555072023457/?type=3&av=100009620111686&eav=AfYA2JH9HmzOYT8wiazLOt90JqfltUPG378smTEt_Zi7viF85ImZmOcdKyumiOfNFhw
It's in their DNA. Is there any doubt?
why do they all outright lie???
Next question is...who cares?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.