Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson
Photo by CBC

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said he is one of the few MPs who knew Tommy Douglas personally.

Parliament Hill

However, official records show Douglas had left Saskatchewan years before Jonathan Wilkinson was even born.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

Imagine that! A Liberal caught lying.[ohmy]

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The Wilkinson family has lived off the Taxpayer for Generations it appears . . .

When you can't get elected as a socialist or marxist you switch to the Lieberals, just like the Turdoughs.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

The piece says Douglas was elected in Burnaby-Coquitlam after he was defeated in Saskatchewan. Actually, he was elected in Nanaimo- Cowichan- The Islands. https://www.facebook.com/NanaimoMuseum/photos/a.322108487834801/2213555072023457/?type=3&av=100009620111686&eav=AfYA2JH9HmzOYT8wiazLOt90JqfltUPG378smTEt_Zi7viF85ImZmOcdKyumiOfNFhw

Report Add Reply
Ronald J.
Ronald J.

It's in their DNA. Is there any doubt?

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

why do they all outright lie???

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Next question is...who cares?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.