Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) resigned from the Liberal caucus after admitting he had contact with China’s Consul in Toronto. Just a day after denying any secret contacts or impropriety with Chinese Communist agents.
On Wednesday at 9:37 PM EST, Dong stood up in the House, crying, hands shaking, and read his resignation statement.
His resignation came after Global News reported Dong was in contact with China’s Consul in Toronto in February 2021. Dong admitted the two spoke privately but denied allegations he asked the Consul to “help the ruling Liberal Party.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Dong confirmed he discussed the detention of two Canadian business consultants in Beijing, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. The MP denied Global’s report that “he advised Beijing to delay releasing Kovrig and Spavor from prison” because “Conservatives would benefit” in the run-up to the 2021 general election.
Global News on February 24 named Dong as a “witting affiliate in China’s interference networks” who had been under surveillance by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service since 2019. The MP was born in Shanghai and was formerly the marketing director of the Canada-Shanghai Business Association.
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, MB) told the Commons that the sudden resignation showed why an independent public inquiry into alleged Chinese election interference is needed.
“It’s an example of why it’s important that we have a public inquiry, so there can be a proper airing of the kinds of accusations that are being made in the media, in many cases now by anonymous sources,” said Blaikie.
Dong read the following statement before collapsing into his seat.
“Sorry,” he said as he burst into tears.
Resignation Statement
“I have informed the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Liberal Party caucus that I will be sitting as an Independent at the conclusion of these remarks. Mr. Speaker, I am in your hands as to what happens next. To all my colleagues in the Parliament, media reports today quoting unverified and anonymous sources have attacked my reputation and called into question my loyalty to Canada.”
“Let me be clear: What has been reported is false and I will defend myself against these absolutely untrue claims. But let me assure you as a parliamentarian and as a person I have never and would never advocate or support the violation of the basic human rights of any Canadian, of anyone, anywhere, period.”
“The accusations are false. My family came to Canada for freedom. I have had the privilege of being elected to this House and I believe I have served honourably and pledge to continue to serve honourably and fulfill my oath of office. I will continue to serve the residents of Don Valley North as an Independent member of this House.”
“I am taking this extraordinary step because to sit in the government caucus is a privilege and my presence may be seen by some as a conflict of duty and the wrong place to be as an independent investigation pursues the facts in this matter.”
“I will be sitting as an Independent so the business of government and indeed the business of Parliament is not interrupted as I work to clear my name and the truth is presented to Parliament and to the Canadian people. I am a proud Liberal and I am proud of the work our government does day in and day out to serve the people of Canada.”
“I don’t want to distract from that important work. Before concluding, I want to assure Mr. Michael Spavor and Mr. Michael Kovrig and their families that I did nothing to cause them any harm. Like everyone in this House I worked hard and advocated for their interest as a parliamentarian.”
“The allegations made against me are as false as the ones made against you. To my constituents, I will continue to work on your behalf as your Member of Parliament. To my staff, I thank you. I know the days ahead will be difficult but I will be there to support you as we continue to serve the people of Don Valley North.”
“To my family and in particular to my parents who brought us here to Canada, to my wife Sophie and my kids, I love you. I thank you for all the support and love you give me. The truth will protect us. Our honour and our family will get through this together. Sorry about that. Thank you, Speaker.”
comments
Should be kicked out of parliament, lose his seat and pension....arrested
Seems to me that Canadian Security Intelligence Service has at a high level picked a side... much to my pleasant surprise it is to support Canadian democracy. Not the communist/socialist addenda... Who ever you are at CSIS a massive thank you for your service!!
This information is coming straight out of CSIS and they should be praised for their courage in exposing Mr. Trudeau and his vile acolytes.
My fondness wish is CSIS will continue exposing Mr. Trudeau and his connection to the WEF and their addenda... we can only hope!
Nothing screams sincerity like tears and a carefully scripted statement. I'll bet there are a lot of "Proud Liberals" just like him in the liberal caucus.
We can be sure of that.
He fraudulently claims to have never impinged upon any Canadian's basic human rights and yet continually voted in support of Truedolt's covid mandates and forced vaccinations. Shows how lying is like breathing for a Liberal MP
Nothing to see here. I did nothing wrong. I am just stepping away to spend more time with my family. sounds like an admittance of guilt to me.
Me,me,me,I,I, 'victim card'....at least he didn't blame Canada, as like his man child boss.
Maybe a little Louis Lamour justice at high noon would deter future discussions and send a message to all our elected officials.
Libtards have their scapegoat. This is officially over...or at least the media can now redirect the taint away from the PM.
Move along, nithing to see here.
deny, deny, deny......
