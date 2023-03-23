Han Dong
Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) resigned from the Liberal caucus after admitting he had contact with China’s Consul in Toronto. Just a day after denying any secret contacts or impropriety with Chinese Communist agents.

On Wednesday at 9:37 PM EST, Dong stood up in the House, crying, hands shaking, and read his resignation statement.

House of Commons

Interior of the House of Commons

(10) comments

james.morris
james.morris

Should be kicked out of parliament, lose his seat and pension....arrested

guest688
guest688

Seems to me that Canadian Security Intelligence Service has at a high level picked a side... much to my pleasant surprise it is to support Canadian democracy. Not the communist/socialist addenda... Who ever you are at CSIS a massive thank you for your service!!

This information is coming straight out of CSIS and they should be praised for their courage in exposing Mr. Trudeau and his vile acolytes.

My fondness wish is CSIS will continue exposing Mr. Trudeau and his connection to the WEF and their addenda... we can only hope!

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Nothing screams sincerity like tears and a carefully scripted statement. I'll bet there are a lot of "Proud Liberals" just like him in the liberal caucus.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

We can be sure of that.

jokeco68
jokeco68

He fraudulently claims to have never impinged upon any Canadian's basic human rights and yet continually voted in support of Truedolt's covid mandates and forced vaccinations. Shows how lying is like breathing for a Liberal MP

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Nothing to see here. I did nothing wrong. I am just stepping away to spend more time with my family. sounds like an admittance of guilt to me.

holeksa
holeksa

Me,me,me,I,I, 'victim card'....at least he didn't blame Canada, as like his man child boss.

nocows
nocows

Maybe a little Louis Lamour justice at high noon would deter future discussions and send a message to all our elected officials.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Libtards have their scapegoat. This is officially over...or at least the media can now redirect the taint away from the PM.

Move along, nithing to see here.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

deny, deny, deny......

