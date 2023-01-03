Greg Fergus

Cabinet “pissed away our credibility” when dealing with the Freedom Convoy, according to the prime minister’s parliamentary secretary. Liberal MP Greg Fergus (Hull-Aylmer, Que.) made the remark in a text message critical of cabinet, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Put a solid RCMP or Canadian Armed forces spokesman before the press, since we politicians have pissed away our credibility,” Fergus wrote in a February 12 text to his caucus colleagues. The comments followed a teleconference on the Parliament Hill protests with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Bguilfoyle
Bguilfoyle

It is funny how the EMA wasn't invoked against the violence of the railway blockades coast to coast a few years prior. The blockade that actually caused economic damage to Canada, and which was solved behind closed doors, by a few Liberal lackeys while Trudeau hung out with his male friend in the Caribbean.


gordonpratt
gordonpratt

So, the minister of finance takes her orders directly from the bankers. The so-called Prime Minister is not even in the loop. The only way for the people to take power back from the bankers is to bring back the ancient ban against charging interest on "loans." As long as the money-changers can create funds out of nothing and lend them at 25% to some poor slob who is just trying to feed his family, bankers will rule.


eldon628
eldon628

It isn't only the freedom convey where they lost thier credibility.

It is the covid 'science' , the unsustainable debt, the carbon taxes, the disarming of law abiding citizens, the canceling of free speech. Just to name a few.

I would encourage the liberal backbenchers to wake up and stand up for Canada. This goes for the ndp and bloc as well.


paradoxi67
paradoxi67

100%

I am disappointed that even with everything we've seen, not ONE Liberal or NDP have crossed the floor or gone independent in protest to their cabinet/caucus overreach. Definitely showing their true colours.


DennisD
DennisD

Ever heard the term, Pigs at the Trough? You don't have to be smart to be a Librano, just do as you are told.


paige.k
paige.k

NDA. Trudeau has a reputation with those.


DennisD
DennisD

Eldon, that's a pretty tall ask for a Librano.


WCanada
WCanada

I am saddened and disappointed, but not surprised how ineffectual the liberal government was last year and is now. They don’t consider an open dialogue with protesters, even for a second.



