Cabinet “pissed away our credibility” when dealing with the Freedom Convoy, according to the prime minister’s parliamentary secretary. Liberal MP Greg Fergus (Hull-Aylmer, Que.) made the remark in a text message critical of cabinet, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Put a solid RCMP or Canadian Armed forces spokesman before the press, since we politicians have pissed away our credibility,” Fergus wrote in a February 12 text to his caucus colleagues. The comments followed a teleconference on the Parliament Hill protests with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
“Marco is talking, talking, talking at the meeting with National Capital Region caucus,” wrote Fergus. “Is integrated command the best we can offer? F—k.” Declaring a national emergency “is exactly where people are at,” wrote Fergus. “It is where I am.”
“Consensus from our call: 1) use Emergencies Act,” wrote Fergus. Cabinet invoked the Emergencies Act just 48 hours later.
Fergus did not explain why military commanders were a suitable replacement for cabinet in appearing in charge. Internal records show at least two cabinet members also expressed support for assigning some role to the military though police had concluded protesters were unarmed.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a February 13 videoconference with bank executives said she “couldn’t agree more” with a suggestion that armed soldiers be deployed. “This is indeed a crisis,” Freeland was quoted in minutes of the meeting. “It is a threat to our democracy and to peace, order and good government.”
One unidentified banker was quoted: “Canada’s reputation is at risk. We need to show the world proactively we won’t let this happen again and that our trade corridors will remain open. We should think about putting the military in place to keep the border crossings moving even after the protesters are removed to send a clear signal.”
“Couldn’t agree more with those points,” replied Minister Freeland. “We must make clear that one, we will resolve this, and two, we won’t let this happen again.”
Attorney General David Lametti in a February 2 text exchange with Minister Mendicino also supported deployment of the army. “You need to get the police to move and the Canadian Armed Forces if necessary,” texted Lametti. “People are looking to us for leadership and not stupid people.”
“How many tanks are you asking for?” replied Mendicino. “I just want to ask Anita how many we’ve got on hand.” Lametti replied, “I reckon one will do!!”
Defence Minister Anita Anand in November 23 testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission said she never considered ordering troops to clear protesters from Parliament Hill.
“The Canadian Armed Forces is the force of last resort,” testified Anand. “Therefore we were not considering deploying tanks in any number.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
It is funny how the EMA wasn't invoked against the violence of the railway blockades coast to coast a few years prior. The blockade that actually caused economic damage to Canada, and which was solved behind closed doors, by a few Liberal lackeys while Trudeau hung out with his male friend in the Caribbean.
So, the minister of finance takes her orders directly from the bankers. The so-called Prime Minister is not even in the loop. The only way for the people to take power back from the bankers is to bring back the ancient ban against charging interest on "loans." As long as the money-changers can create funds out of nothing and lend them at 25% to some poor slob who is just trying to feed his family, bankers will rule.
It isn't only the freedom convey where they lost thier credibility.
It is the covid 'science' , the unsustainable debt, the carbon taxes, the disarming of law abiding citizens, the canceling of free speech. Just to name a few.
I would encourage the liberal backbenchers to wake up and stand up for Canada. This goes for the ndp and bloc as well.
100%
I am disappointed that even with everything we've seen, not ONE Liberal or NDP have crossed the floor or gone independent in protest to their cabinet/caucus overreach. Definitely showing their true colours.
Ever heard the term, Pigs at the Trough? You don't have to be smart to be a Librano, just do as you are told.
NDA. Trudeau has a reputation with those.
Eldon, that's a pretty tall ask for a Librano.
I am saddened and disappointed, but not surprised how ineffectual the liberal government was last year and is now. They don’t consider an open dialogue with protesters, even for a second.
