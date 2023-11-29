Liberal MPs drop Chinese foreign interference investigation into Han Dong

The House Affairs committee decided not to investigate the Liberal Party's records about Independent MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON).According to Blacklock’s Reporter, after admitting he had several contacts with Chinese officials, Dong quit the Liberal caucus.Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB) proposed the committee demand the Prime Minister's Office and the Liberal Party give up all documents related to Dong's nomination in 2019. However, the Liberal MPs disagreed with this proposal.Dong suddenly left the Liberal caucus on March 22. On June 6, the House Affairs committee heard there were “clearly strange practices” at his nomination meeting to become the Liberal nominee.“With respect to the nomination meeting, there clearly were strange practices, unusual practices going on,” testified David Johnston, cabinet rapporteur on Chinese interference. “We did not conclude from that it was directly laid to the hands of the People’s Republic. There clearly was discussion between Mr. Dong and the Consulate in Toronto.”“The irregularities thing had to do with the nomination meetings and busing in of people and students and so on and some questions about whether Mr. Dong had been substituted for another candidate in the nomination process,” said Johnston.“Did you ask if the prime minister knew about what those irregularities were?” asked New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC). “We did ask the prime minister about the nomination of Mr. Dong,” replied Johnston.“My question is whether the prime minister knew about what those irregularities were?” asked Kwan. “I believe the prime minister was aware there was some question about the actual nomination and the busing in of people, etcetera,” replied Johnston.In a court document filed on April 21 in Ontario, Dong admitted he had at least 12 phone calls with the Chinese Ambassador in Ottawa and the Consul in Toronto. He did not explain what these calls were about.Dong quit the Liberal caucus and filed a libel suit against Global News after the television network named him a “witting affiliate in China’s election interference networks.” To date, Dong has not been cross-examined by any parliamentary committee.“I know the truth about my campaign,” Dong told reporters March 21. “I know the people that work on my campaign. I’ve worked with them for years.”“Has the People’s Republic of China played a role in your nomination?” asked a reporter. “No, absolutely not,” replied Dong.“Do you dispute that the Chinese Consul helped in your nomination?” asked a reporter. “I’ve never been offered nor would I accept any help from a foreign nation,” replied Dong.“That’s different than my question,” said a reporter. “My question is, did you know that the Chinese Consulate in Toronto or the Chinese Embassy here or any Chinese proxy was aiding in any way in your nomination?”“I speak for myself,” replied Dong. “I was not aware of any help coming from a representative of another country. Like I said, I was never offered nor would accept.”